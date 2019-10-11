New Pacific Announces Offering Participation

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2019 - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Pan American Silver Corp. (“Pan American”) has indicated its intent to participate in the Company's bought deal offering (the "Offering"), announced on October 2, 2019, to maintain its pro rata interest of 16.79% of the outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares").

The Company also confirms that Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp”) has indicated its intent to participate in the Offering to maintain its pro rata interest of 28.93% of the outstanding Common Shares. Further to the Company's news release dated October 2, 2019, the Company wishes to clarify that it does not consider Silvercorp to be a control person of the Company.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 25, 2019 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals.

Each of Pan American and Silvercorp are related parties of the Company for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 — Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and the acquisition by each of Pan American and Silvercorp of Common Shares pursuant to the Offering is a related party transaction. The acquisition by Pan American and Silvercorp of Common Shares pursuant to the Offering is exempt from the valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to the exemptions in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101.

About New Pacific Metals Corp.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project in the Potosí Department of Bolivia, the Tagish Lake gold project in Yukon, Canada and the RZY Project in Qinghai Province, China.

