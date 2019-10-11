NuLegacy Grants Stock Option

RENO, Oct. 11, 2019 - The Company announces that it has granted an incentive stock option to an executive officer to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share exercisable for a period of five years. The option is subject to vesting in 4 equal semi-annual instalments over a period of 24 months with the first instalment vesting six months from the date of grant.



About NuLegacy Gold Corporation: NuLegacy is a Nevada exploration company focused on discovering additional Carlin-style gold deposits on its premier district scale 108 sq. km (42 sq. mile) Red Hill Property in the prolific Cortez gold trend of Nevada.

To date NuLegacy has discovered the Iceberg Carlin-style gold deposits and has identified several more highly prospective exploration targets that are being drilled this year.

NuLegacy’s Red Hill Property is located on trend and adjacenti to the three multi-million ounce Carlin-type gold deposits (the Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush deposits) that are amongst Barrick Gold’s largest, lowest cost and politically safest gold minesii.

i The similarity and proximity of these deposits in the Cortez Trend is not necessarily indicative of the gold mineralization in NuLegacy’s Red Hill Property.

ii As extracted from Barrick’s Q4-2013 and Q1-2014 reports. As reported by Barrick, the Goldrush resource contains 8,557,000 indicated ounces of gold within 25.78 million tonnes grading ~10.57 g/t and 1,650,000 inferred ounces within 5.6 million tonnes grading ~9.0 g/t.

On Behalf Of NuLegacy Gold Corp.

Albert J. Matter, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please phone 604-639-3640 or contact Albert Matter (CEO) at albert@nuggold.com or visit www.nulegacygold.com.

Roger Steininger, a Director of NuLegacy is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG 7417) and the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects responsible for approving the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

