Detour Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2019 Results

Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) (“Detour Gold” or the “Company”) plans to release its third quarter 2019 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, November 14, 2019, followed by a conference call and webcast the following morning.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 AM ET on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Webcast access: via the Company website at www.detourgold.com (details on home page)

Telephone access:

Toll-free (North America): 1-800-319-4610

Toronto local and international: 416-915-3239

A playback will be available until December 15, 2019 by dialing 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 within Canada and the United States, using pass code 3671. The webcast and presentation slides will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is a mid-tier gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

