Filo Mining Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2019 - Filo Mining Corp. (TSXV: FIL; Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) ( "Filo" or the "Company") reports that, in accordance with its stock option plan, the Company has granted a total of 2,395,000 incentive stock options (the "options") to certain directors, officers, employees and other eligible persons of the Company. The options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five years at an exercise price of C$2.75 per share. View PDF
Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. Filo Mining is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.
The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.
