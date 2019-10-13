Blackham Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) provides the following update on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2019, and thereafter:
Highlights
- Significant turnaround, production within guidance, costs below guidance
- Quarterly results strengthen balance sheet from improved operational performance and cost reductions
- Strong operating cash flows of $9m, an $18m improvement on the prior quarter
- $6m debt reduction and Lind Convertible Note repaid
- $4m placement completed, supported by a small number of international and domestic institutional and professional investors
- Lake Way Transaction completed in early October, with Blackham receiving a further $7m cash and $10m to be received towards Williamson mining activities
- Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $3 million
About Blackham Resources Ltd:
Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.
