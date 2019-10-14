Late Sunday Report - Corporate Historical Update

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2019 - "Tamino" or the "Company" -OTC Markets: TINO- The company's CEO, Pedro Villagran-Garcia, would like to make the following announcement as per having largely discussed this with our Social Media and Investor Relations Advisors.



As we move forward and progress as a company, we are avoiding past problems and heading towards a prosperous road with valuable knowledge and experience gained.

Some of the past events of our company can be summarized. On October 13, 2012 Entertainment Games, Inc. entered into an agreement with a Mexican Mining Company. The company never raised enough money due to certain problems that were later investigated. One of our most important financial supporters was being investigated by Federal Authorities. As usual, that affected our fund-raising capabilities. We would like to add that some Mexican Authorities were part of this problem that as of today hasn’t been fully resolved.

Much of this is public information that can be verified. The company never had more than $56,000 USD in the bank. That made it impossible to carry on with any sort of activity at the time.

At one point we did trade at $3.00 USD per share. And gold was trading at $1,660.00 USD an ounce. This is when we managed to raise some cash and we tried to get going with our Mining Operations, such as Geophysics and Drilling, but our investors never really provided the funds necessary to fully accomplish this, unfortunately. However, several War Veterans did invest amounts as high as $80,000.00 USD individually, and they paid $0.50 USD per share. That equates to a holding of less than 200,000 Common Shares.

The Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigations should know better and defend the SEC -Securities and Exchange Commission- on this important matter. The SEC was created to defend the small investor. The investors put hard currency into the company, which later was going to be used to fund exploration on its property. Investors did believe that the property is of great value and some of them strongly believed in the company and its potential. Our Mining neighbors within the area had much higher valuations at the time, and the Geological Reports show that. We are still very ambitious to prove this value to our shareholders and the public. Especially when you have gold values higher than One Ounce of Gold in certain parts of the tunnel or addit located within the property.

Most of our initial investors were located close to the US Border with Mexico in Arizona and understand the way the mining industry operates. The Mining Industry in Southern Arizona adds great value to the local economies, and some investors knew this back then. They clearly saw the upside of this, while in Southern Arizona you have several operating mines.

Its important to mention that since then the company has never suffered a Reverse Split. The Price of gold is moving up and we are starting to experience a recovery. We will continue to work with current investors to increase shareholder value and avoid dilution, so that our founding shareholders can at least make a return on their investment, if not more.

We will continue to feed investors small details of what we told Mexican Federal Authorities, and why they have a reason to fully support this investigation. Some American regulators are not fully visualizing the ramifications of this problems. This is money invested by hard working americans, so if you elected someone to fight for what you earn on a daily basis, this is the time to invoke the Pledge of Allegiance, or sing the American Anthem. So Sherlock, it’s your time to step up to the plate and hit a long home run through center field because we will go to the property and drill no matter the cost or who opposes us.

We would also like to announce that, for compliance purposes, the Company has disclosed that it has issued 370,585,278 of which 220,774,117 are restricted and 149,811,161 are deemed free trading as per the report obtained from the DTCC.



Our goal is mainly to immediately jump start our exploration programs on our various projects and consistently deliver results. For this purpose, the company has retained a Qualified Geologist in order to produce a NI 43-101 Report and is excited for the potential opportunities ahead.



The company will make further announcements on its other project as progress is made.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for Gold within a prolific gold producing State, Sonora.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-438-988-1479 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.