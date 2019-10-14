Menü Artikel
Suche
 

The Gold and Alternative Investment Conference - Sydney

02:19 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Many are familiar with the all too often chanted slur from cryptocurrency enthusiasts that Bitcoin is "Gold 2.0", but we feel this is inaccurate.

The truth is Bitcoin and Gold both share a great deal in common, and it might be wise to instead consider these two assets as viable companions in a portfolio that remains hedged against wider economic uncertainty and risk.

The goal of the Gold and Alternative Investments conference is to enable investors to make sound decisions to protect and grow their wealth.

One investment thesis behind many precious metals enthusiasts making a move to digital assets is that by finding a balance between these they can expect stability and protection while further gaining exposure to the opportunity of assets such as Bitcoin.

The Alternative Investments day has an agenda structured by our partner HiveEx with a dedicated focus to explain the fundamentals of digital assets, the different verticals of value they separately address and, most importantly, how to navigate the noise within the ecosystem to distil a sensible sense of direction and confidence that leaves attendees able to make an informed decision on investing in the new digital space with knowledge not just blind faith.

With experts from the digital economy we have an agenda that will help you navigate and understand better the opportunities and pitfalls of this new and emerging space

Tickets start at just $99 per day or $199 for the full three days covering gold, gold mining, the current economic climate as well as why digital is here to stay and what's next.

24/25 October - Focus on gold and gold mining
26 October - Focus on Digital Assets and gold

Agenda:
Thu 24th October https://www.goldevent.com.au/event/thursday-october-24-2019/
Fri 25th October https://www.goldevent.com.au/event/friday-october-25-2019/
Sat 26th October https://www.goldevent.com.au/event/saturday-october-26-2019/

To register go to:
https://www.goldevent.com.au/?ref=abn

To download the Program, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J42G32R7



About Symposium:

Symposium exists to connect the Australian resources industry with the investment community at both a domestic and international level. We provide a range of opportunities for mining, coal, oil, gas and other energy-related businesses to present to and engage with potential investors. Our events, from monthly roadshows to annual conferences in Australia as well as North America and China are all specifically designed to showcase the resources industry, raise awareness and create mutually beneficial business partnerships. For more information see: www.goldevent.com.au



Source:

Symposium



Contact:

Kerry Stevenson Managing Director, Symposium M: 0407 202 758 E: kerry@symposium.net.au W: https://www.goldevent.com.au/


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Alkane Resources Ltd.

Alkane Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
863617
AU000000ALK9
www.alkane.com.au

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap