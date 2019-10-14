Benchmark Defines Six Discrete Zones with Potential for Mineral Resources with High Grade and Bulk Tonnage Intercepts
Edmonton, October 14, 2019 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - Benchmark is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2019 exploration program at the Lawyers property. The program included 47 diamond drill holes totaling 10,766.79 metres, defining six discrete mineralized zones that will be the focus of resource definition and expansion drilling in 2020 (Figure 1). In addition, the collection of 1,406 soil samples, 215 rock trench samples, 42 rock channel samples, 299 rock grab samples, detailed geological mapping, and ground geophysics have developed two zones to drill ready targets and six additional early stage exploration targets for more comprehensive field programs in 2020. Benchmark anticipates the release of drill results from October through January 2020. The Lawyers Project is situated in the Stikine Terrane of northern British Columbia, Canada, and falls within the prolific, mineral-endowed 'Golden Horseshoe'.
John Williamson, Chairman and CEO commented, "The 2019 program successfully extended gold-silver mineralization in all directions within six different zones across a 3km radius in the heart of the Lawyers Trend. Each zone shows significant potential to develop a mineral resource that includes high-grade and bulk-tonnage intersections that begin at surface. Our geologists have also defined new discovery zones across the 127 km2 package that will be drill tested in 2020."
Table 1 documents the drilling completed at each of the six zones, including the quick-log intercepts for the most intense alteration, veining, and observed mineralization in each drill hole. To date, there has been a good correlation between these initial visual results and the assay results the Company has received, interpreted, and released. Examples of this include the first drill hole from each mineralized zone that was expedited at the lab and released as they became available:
- Cliff Creek Zone - 19CCDD001 intersected (press release Aug 16, 2019):
- 2.19 g/t gold and 85.36 g/t silver over 26.75 metres*
- Incl. 11.73 g/t gold and 476.00 g/t silver over 4.40 metres*
- AGB Zone - 19AGBDD001 intersected (press release Sept 20, 2019):
- 2.79 g/t gold and 177.00 g/t silver over 25.00 metres*
- Incl. 5.37 g/t gold and 214.00 g/t silver over 7.00 metres*
- Incl. 10.02 g/t gold and 654.00 g/t silver over 2.1 metres*
- Phoenix Zone - 19PXDD001 intersected (press release Oct 7, 2019):
- 46.90 g/t gold and 3,055.6 g/t silver over 2.87 metres*
- Incl. 132.50 g/t gold and 8,560.0 g/t silver over 0.9 metres*
*All intervals are core-length. True width is estimated to be 80-90% of core length.
Of the 47 drilled holes, 45 contained alteration, veining, and mineralization the results of which will be disseminated as they are received from the laboratory and interpreted.
In addition to the outstanding drill results from this year's program, 1,406 soil samples, 215 rock trench samples, 42 rock channel samples, 299 bedrock grab samples, detailed geological mapping, and ground geophysics were completed over other targets within the historically underexplored 127 km2 property. Initial results from this data have defined new zones of mineralization, elevated two zones to drill-ready status, and furthered our understanding of six other zones, which will receive expanded work programs during the 2020 field season.
Table 1: Complete list of 2019 drill holes with intervals of significant alteration, veining and visual mineralization including visible gold (VG) and native silver (Ag) indicated.
|Drillhole ID
|Zone
|Total Depth
(m)
|Alt-Min* Vein Intersections (m)**
|19AGBDD001
|AGB
|267.61
|210-237
|19AGBDD002
|AGB
|215.80
|50-142
|19AGBDD003
|AGB
|398.38
|140-150
|19AGBDD004
|AGB
|316.39
|206-263
|19AGBDD005
|AGB
|346.86
|238-249, 275-300
|19AGBDD006
|AGB
|316.67
|212-218
(with VG/electrum/Ag);
236-289
(with visible Ag from 244-254m)
|19AGBDD007
|AGB
|276.76
|161-171, 221-240;
VG at 231m
|19AGBDD008
|AGB
|325.53
|177-197, 249-253
|19AGBDD009
|AGB
|139.00
|2-80
|19AGBDD010
|AGB
|146.00
|Minor veining and alteration
|19CCDD001
|Cliff Creek
|248.44
|140 -155
|19CCDD002
|Cliff Creek
|214.88
|40-42, 81-104, 127-130, 159-173
|19CCDD003
|Cliff Creek
|249.02
|59-67, 150-210
|19CCDD004
|Cliff Creek
|184.40
|30-73, 82-122
|19CCDD005
|Cliff Creek
|322.17
|115-128, 132-157, 230-259
|19CCDD006
|Cliff Creek
|172.82
|30-70, 75-77, 90-93, 109-125,
|19CCDD007
|Cliff Creek
|209.39
|106-134,157-164
|19CCDD008
|Cliff Creek South
|151.18
|none
|19CCDD009
|Cliff Creek South
|289.50
|140-241
|19CCDD010
|Cliff Creek South
|354.67
|307-330
|19CCDD011
|Cliff Creek South
|288.33
|169-235
|19CCDD012
|Cliff Creek South
|245.67
|106-177
|19CCDD013
|Cliff Creek South
|263.96
|154-202
|19CCDD014
|Cliff Creek South
|334.04
|244-294
|19CCDD015
|Cliff Creek South
|224.33
|95-204
|19CCDD016
|Cliff Creek
|239.27
|72-213
|19CCDD017
|Cliff Creek
|260.60
|91-140, 152-155
|19CCDD018
|Cliff Creek
|201.17
|35-106,130-169
|19CCDD019
|Cliff Creek
|192.01
|40-51, 89-122, 170-175
|19CCDD020
|Cliff Creek
|254.81
|4-10, 130-140
|19CCDD021
|Cliff Creek
|178.30
|4-20, 81-95
|19CCDD022
|Cliff Creek
|205.74
|17-52, 186-189
|19CCDD023
|Cliff Creek
|133.20
|20-48
|19CCDD024
|Cliff Creek Exploration
|181.00
|Minor veining and alteration
|19CCDD025
|Cliff Creek
|172.52
|9-54, 73-104, 139-150
|19CCDD026
|Cliff Creek Exploration
|180.00
|none
|19DRDD001
|Dukes Ridge
|185.01
|66-78, 130-148
|19DRDD002
|Dukes Ridge
|248.72
|155-193, 212-230
|19DRDD003
|Dukes Ridge
|230.48
|VG at 98-100m, 165-206
|19DRDD004
|Dukes Ridge
|221.29
|85-99, 121-131
|19DRDD005
|Dukes Ridge
|212.14
|41-75
|19PXDD001
|Phoenix
|187.76
|130-131 (phoenix vein), 163-165
|19PXDD002
|Phoenix
|123.74
|83.8-85.3
|19PXDD003
|Phoenix
|157.28
|106.5-108
|19PXDD004
|Phoenix East
|153.92
|Minor veining and alteration
|19PXDD005
|Phoenix East
|160.32
|Minor veining and alteration
|19PXDD006
|Phoenix East
|185.71
|Minor veining and alteration
* Alt-Min = thickness of alteration and significant visual minerals
**All intervals are core-length. True width is estimated to be 80-90% of core length
Figure 1: Map of six discrete zones within the Lawyers Trend that will be the focus of resource definition and expansion in 2020.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/48732_f58e8aeb9452dbeb_001full.jpg
Quality Assurance and Control
Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO 9001:2008 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal overlimits re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and they may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne,
P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Benchmark Metals Inc.
Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
s/ "John Williamson"
John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Jim Greig
Email: jimg@BNCHmetals.com
Telephone: +1 604 260 6977
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48732