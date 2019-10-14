Menü Artikel
Small and MicroCap Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

14:30 Uhr  |  CNW

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 -  Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the October 10th conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT:  https://tinyurl.com/Oct10VIC-PostPR

October 10th Participating Companies:

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

Zelda Therapeutics Ltd.

(OTCQB: ZLDAF | ASX: ZLD)

Rapid Nutrition Plc.

(OTCQB: RPNRF | SIX: RAP)

Giga Metals Corp.

(OTCQB: HNCKF | TSX-V: GIGA)

Amex Exploration Inc.

(OTCQX: AMXEF | TSX-V: AMX)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

(OTCQX: DUOT)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

(OTCQX: CTSDF | TSX-V: CTS)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB: TXHD)

Neo Lithium Corp.

(OTCQX: NTTHF | TSX-V: NLC)

American Shipping Company ASA

(OTCQX: ASCJF | Oslo: AMSC)

Humanigen Inc.

(OTCQB: HGEN)

1933 Industries Inc.

(OTCQX: TGIFF | CSE: TGIF)

 

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE Virtual Investor Conferences



Contact
Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
Neuste Artikel
