DSM/JUGGERNAUT CUTS 12 METRES OF 6.00 grams per tonne gold equivalent ON GOLD STANDARD

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2019 - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (JUGR.V) (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to report the newly identified Goldzilla Hinge Zone, the Hinge measures up to 20 meters wide and can be traced for 100m along strike, contains broad high grade gold mineralization and is drill ready. The hinge zone is part of the Goldzilla orogenic vein system that has been traced for 800 metres with a vertical relief of 300 metres and remains open to the South East. Channel cut grades on the Hinge Zone assayed up to 5.86 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 6.00 g/t AuEq (Gold Equivalent) over 12 metres including 5 metres of 13.03 g/t AuEq and 1 metre of 31.66 g/t AuEq true width. The Goldzilla Hinge Zone is located on the Gold Standard property on the central coast of British Columbia, 4 km from major infrastructure.



2019 HIGHLIGHTS OF NEWLY IDENTIFIED GOLDZILLA HINGE ZONE:

Through detailed mapping and surficial sampling, a 100 m by up to 20 m wide Hinge Zone has been discovered containing high grade gold mineralization of up to 6.00 g/t AuEq over 12 m including 5 m of 13.03 g/t AuEq and 1 m of 31.66 AuEq (Schematic of Hinge Zone). This Hinge Zone is part of the Goldzilla orogenic system that is traced on surface for 800 m with 300 m of vertical relief and remains open.

The Goldzilla Hinge zone target is drill ready, the planned inaugural drill program will target the gold mineralization discovered at surface and trace it to depth.

Drilling will be designed to unlock the full potential of this high grade orogenic vein system and to understand the relationship between multiple other large en-echelon gold-bearing veins at depth. (Main Video)

HIGHLIGHTS OF OTHER OROGENIC VEINS ON GOLD STANDARD

The Leviathan vein has been traced on surface for 500 m with 50 m of vertical relief and remains open.

• Channel sampling from 2019 returned grades of up to 3.65g/t AuEq over 3 m including 10.55g/t AuEq over 1 m true width. (Leviathan Video) (Leviathan Schematic)

• Channel sampling from 2019 returned grades of up to 3.65g/t AuEq over 3 m including 10.55g/t AuEq over 1 m true width. (Leviathan Video) (Leviathan Schematic) The Kraken Vein has been traced on surface for 1000 m with 520 m of vertical relief and remains open.

• Channel samples from 2019 returned grades of 29.48g/t AuEq over 0.7 m and a 1m chip taken 305m along strike grading 6.52g/t Au. (Kraken Video) (Kraken Schematic)

• Channel samples from 2019 returned grades of 29.48g/t AuEq over 0.7 m and a 1m chip taken 305m along strike grading 6.52g/t Au. (Kraken Video) (Kraken Schematic) The East Vein is a newly discovered large vein system with grab samples up to 7.22 g/t Au and a 3 m chip sample grading 5.75 g/t Au. The discovery of this vein system has increased the Big Show High Strain zone from 2 km by 1 km to 4.6 km by 1.5 km. (East Vein)





Several large en-echelon gold-bearing orogenic veins have been found within the Big Show high strain zone that has been expanded in 2019 from 2 km by 1 km, to 4.5 km by 1.5km, containing multiple large en-echelon gold-bearing mineralized quartz veins and shear zones. Based on this new discovery, the claim block was expanded from 1774 Ha to 4533 Ha.

THE 2019 EXPLORATION PROGRAM:

The 2019 program, which included detailed mapping, whole rock geochemistry, channel cutting, drone surveys and prospecting, was designed to expand on the positive results of previous years and to delineate drill targets. This program collected 365 rock samples on the Gold Standard property, in which 78 have gold grades between 0.25g/t Au and 30.6 g/t Au.

This exploration program has further confirmed the extent of gold mineralization within multiple quartz veins and shear zones, within the Big Show High Strain confirming an extensive orogenic gold system within the property.

This mineralized orogenic system is part of a regional high strain zone, a brittle and ductile, sub-vertical shear zone system that is proximal to the boundary between the Intermontane and Insular superterranes, demarked by the Coast Shear Zone. Localization of high strain zones within the system are associated with sheeted, oxidized, sulphide-bearing quartz veins and shear zones that have been identified in outcrop with a strike length of 4.6 km and 1.5 km wide, which remains open in all directions. Discrete gold bearing quartz veins and shears trend up to ~1 km in strike with 500 m of vertical extent and are up to 15 m in width. They host variable amounts of gold mineralization, oxidized pyrite and disseminated pyrite with chalcopyrite.

Table 1 – Gold Standard Property 2019 Channel Interval Highlights

Channel ID/

Sample # Sample

Type Interval

(m) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(g/t) Copper

(g/t) Lead

(g/t) Zinc

(g/t) Gold Eq

(gpt) Vein

System Vein System 1 Goldzilla GZ1 Channel 12 5.81 14.18 125.67 2.08 38.00 6.00 Hinge Zone Including Channel 5 12.66 30.20 166.60 2.60 12.20 13.03 Hinge Zone Including Channel 1 30.60 85.30 406.00 6.00 7.00 31.65 Hinge Zone Including Channel 1 21.00 28.10 77.00 1.00 2.00 21.34 Hinge Zone GZ2 Channel 8.3 1.04 3.29 104.75 1.48 50.45 1.09 Hinge Zone Including Channel 4 1.52 4.28 85.75 2.00 50.50 1.58 Hinge Zone Including Channel 1 2.93 7.90 139.00 4.00 82.00 3.04 Hinge Zone GZ3 Channel 4 3.47 14.50 93.75 2.00 69.75 3.65 Hinge Zone Including Channel 1 10.60 48.00 98.00 4.00 1.00 11.17 Hinge Zone GZ4 Channel 3.7 3.45 3.45 24.51 1.00 4.68 3.59 Hinge Zone Including Channel 1 11.20 40.20 30.00 1.00 1.00 11.67 Hinge Zone Vein System 2 Kraken KK1 Channel 0.7 1.52 22.50 138.00 5.00 9.00 5.94 Kraken KK2 Channel 0.7 23.40 129.00 154.00 38.00 4.00 24.93 Kraken KK3 Channel 0.8 1.90 2.00 4.00 1.00 3.00 1.92 Kraken KK4 Channel 0.9 2.43 2.70 22.00 1.00 121.00 2.47 Kraken Vein System 3 Leviathan LV1 Channel 3 3.30 3.30 1789.33 4.33 32.33 3.65 Leviathan Including Channel 1 9.59 32.60 4960.00 11.00 18.00 10.55 Leviathan

1. AuEq metal values are calculated using Au $1496.72/oz, Ag $17.63/oz, Cu $2.55/lb, Pb $0.95/ln, Zn $1.04lb. All values are reported in USD and do not consider metal recoveries.

Table 2- Gold Standard 2019 Chip, Grab and Channel Highlights1

Sample # Sample

Type Sample

length (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu g/t Pb g/t Zn g/t Vein System W491707 Channel 1.00 30.60 85.3 406 6 7 Goldzilla W387311 Channel 0.68 23.40 129.0 154 38 4 Kracken W491709 Channel 1.00 21.00 28.1 77 1 2 Goldzilla W491499 Channel 1.00 11.20 40.2 30 1 1 Goldzilla W491485 Channel 1.00 10.60 48.0 98 4 1 Goldzilla W491873 Channel 1.0 9.59 32.6 4960 11 18 Leviathan A0601121 Grab 7.22 6.2 8 15 4 East vein W491706 Channel 1.00 6.71 19.0 124 2 3 Goldzilla A0601375 Chip 1.00 6.52 10.7 1500 1 73 Kracken A0601119 Chip 3.00 5.75 11.4 47 1 3 East vein W387306 Channel 0.7 5.66 22.5 138 5 9 Kraken A0601114 Grab 3.47 28.9 458 25 3 Leviathan W491484 Channel 1.00 3.20 9.2 219 2 57 Goldzilla W491462 Channel 1.00 2.93 7.9 139 4 82 Goldzilla A0601379 Grab 2.79 7.4 450 13 2 East vein W491711 Channel 1.00 2.70 11.0 114 3 10 Goldzilla W491471 Channel 1.00 2.46 13.8 20 1 18 Goldzilla W387327 Channel 0.91 2.43 2.7 22 1 121 Goldzilla W491708 Channel 1.00 2.28 7.6 112 1 39 Goldzilla W387326 Channel 0.83 1.90 2.0 4 1 3 Goldzilla A0601101 Grab 1.89 2.6 26 1 5 Kracken W491482 Channel 0.90 1.82 5.9 49 1 1 Goldzilla W491464 Channel 1.00 1.55 4.4 97 2 83 Goldzilla A0601278 Grab 1.53 17.3 2410 26 29 Other A0601102 Grab 1.53 6.1 1355 1 9 Kracken W491882 Channel 1.1 1.47 6.2 22 4 8 Goldzilla W491460 Channel 1.00 1.45 3.9 18 1 1 Goldzilla A0601255 Grab 1.18 2.2 123 1 5 Phoenix A0601380 Grab 1.17 1.8 20 2 5 East vein W491497 Channel 0.70 1.13 3.0 31 1 19 Goldzilla A0601107 Grab 1.11 10.1 6750 1 91 Titanoboa A0601360 Grab 1.04 39.0 3530 1 26 Titanoboa A0601302 Grab 1.00 3.9 39 1 19 Goldzilla

1Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled

Table 3- 2018 Chip, Grab and Channel highlights

Excerpt from November 6th 2018 News release2

Sample # Channel/Chip/Grab2 Length

(metres)3 Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

% Gold

Eq4

(g/t) Vein

System

Number Vein

System

Name W388888 Grab 110.00 934.00 0.42 121.84 2 Goldzilla W496703 Grab 96.80 429.00 2.97 106.68 3 Leviathan W495957 Chip 0.50 71.80 64.40 0.00 72.57 1 Kraken W496900 Grab 40.50 117.00 0.70 43.02 3 Leviathan W496949 Chip 0.50 39.00 300.00 0.24 42.96 2 Goldzilla W496702 Grab 31.90 112.00 0.72 34.39 2 Goldzilla W497438 Channel 0.50 31.00 83.90 0.00 32.00 2 Goldzilla W386026 Chip 26.90 70.40 0.03 27.79 3 Leviathan W495976 Grab 21.80 96.50 0.07 23.07 3 Leviathan W494953 Chip 0.50 19.15 49.10 0.02 19.77 2 Goldzilla W386031 Grab 17.40 75.40 0.66 19.36 3 Leviathan W495987 Channel 0.25 16.15 72.20 0.37 17.61 3 Leviathan W496948 Chip 0.50 15.85 118.00 0.11 17.44 2 Goldzilla W495975 Grab 13.35 195.00 8.97 30.02 3 Leviathan W386024 Chip 2.00 10.80 85.50 0.02 11.85 2 Goldzilla W496898 Grab 9.20 31.20 0.00 9.57 2 Goldzilla W500355 Grab 8.33 20.00 0.00 8.57 2 Goldzilla W497436 Channel 0.22 6.87 48.70 0.10 7.61 2 Goldzilla W495959 Chip 0.50 5.38 27.10 0.00 5.70 1 Kraken W495955 Chip 0.50 4.94 6.20 0.01 5.03 1 Kraken W386028 Float 4.20 21.00 0.07 4.56 3 Leviathan W495958 Chip 0.50 4.19 8.40 0.00 4.29 1 Kraken W386027 Float 3.68 28.60 0.70 5.14 3 Leviathan W495983 Channel 0.40 3.46 22.40 0.00 3.73 3 Leviathan W496701 Grab 3.30 18.50 0.59 4.46 3 Leviathan W495954 Chip 0.50 3.24 14.20 0.01 3.43 2 Goldzilla W497437 Channel 0.24 2.97 8.40 0.00 3.07 2 Goldzilla W495979 Channel 0.50 2.93 11.60 0.30 3.55 3 Leviathan W495981 Channel 0.30 2.90 14.00 0.01 3.08 3 Leviathan W495984 Channel 0.50 2.51 12.90 0.03 2.71 3 Leviathan W495952 Chip 0.50 2.38 12.10 0.00 2.52 2 Goldzilla W500354 Grab 2.38 9.40 0.00 2.49 2 Goldzilla W497446-7 Channel 0.44 2.22 6.24 0.02 2.33 2 Goldzilla W495966 Chip 1.00 2.14 40.80 0.85 3.99 4 Titanoboa W495968 Chip 0.50 2.12 11.90 0.58 3.19 4 Titanoboa W495963 Grab 1.95 42.10 0.67 3.52 4 Titanoboa W497444 Channel 0.22 1.89 5.00 0.00 1.95 2 Goldzilla W495985-6 Channel 1.50 1.88 22.15 0.89 3.57 3 Leviathan W496994 Grab 1.75 5.50 0.00 1.82 5 Hydra W495988 Channel 1.00 1.71 23.80 1.70 4.71 4 Titanoboa W496893 Grab 1.69 14.30 4.22 8.60 2 Goldzilla W491657 Grab 1.65 3.80 0.00 1.70 2 Goldzilla W497440 Channel 0.93 1.61 4.70 0.06 1.76 2 Goldzilla W496894 Grab 1.46 7.20 0.71 2.68 2 Goldzilla W496950 Chip 0.50 1.43 9.10 0.12 1.73 2 Goldzilla W491656 Grab 1.39 5.00 0.00 1.45 2 Goldzilla W497439 Channel 0.50 1.32 4.40 0.01 1.39 2 Goldzilla W497435 Channel 0.44 1.31 4.60 0.00 1.37 2 Goldzilla W497443 Channel 0.22 1.12 3.10 0.00 1.16 2 Goldzilla W497433 Channel 0.46 1.11 215.00 0.00 3.68 2 Goldzilla W500353 Grab 1.03 14.70 0.14 1.43 2 Goldzilla W495977-8 Channel 1.50 0.86 2.60 0.07 1.00 3 Leviathan

2Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled

3True thickness of mineralized zone not known

4AuEq metal values are calculated using: Au $1222.9/oz, Ag $14.63/oz, Cu $2.8499/lb

Based on very positive results on the Gold Standard property, a follow-up exploration drilling program is strongly recommended. The inaugural drill program will be designed to test the Goldzilla Hinge Zone both along strike and to depth. The property is in an alpine area with abundant bedrock exposure due to recent glacial and snowpack abatement and is located only 4 km from major infrastructure and 1 km to tidewater and logging roads, providing excellent cost-effective exploration.

The Gold Standard property is 100% owned by the DSM Syndicate, a private precious metals project generator in British Columbia that holds a total of six properties to date, of which Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. owns a 20% interest and the First Right of Refusal on the Gold Standard property.



The Gold Standard property is an original discovery area located in an excellent geological setting that remains largely unexplored, providing tremendous untapped gold potential.

GEOLOGIC MODEL - OROGENIC GOLD SYSTEM:

The 2019 exploration program has further confirmed the extent of gold mineralization within multiple quartz veins and shear zones, within the Big Show High Strain zone confirming an extensive orogenic gold system within the Gold Standard property.



The prolonged faulting and shearing within this structural corridor on the Gold Standard property provided extensive conduits for mineralizing fluids and favourable sites for mineralization. Within the Big Show Zone, veins occur in an en-echelon pattern to the regional north-northwest orientation of the major shear zones. These orogenic characteristics are consistent with gold-bearing mineralized veins and shear zones.

Orogenic Gold Systems are often deep rooted and are mined to depths of 1 to 3 kilometres. (Orogenic Model1)





Approximately 67% of Canadian gold production comes from this world class geologic setting, with examples including the nearby Bralorne Pioneer Camp in British Columbia.





(4.17 Moz) with depths to ∼2km, and many regions within the Canadian shield including Kirkland Lake (>40 Moz), Timmins (>70 Moz), Val d’Or/Noranda (>69 Moz) and Red Lake gold camps (>29 Moz). These gold deposits typically contain average mining grades of ~5 gpt Au to ~15 gpt Au, similar to what is found at the Gold Standard property. Other orogenic systems are currently being explored such as Great Bear Resources Dixie project that confirm similar grades in drilling. (Orogenic Model2)

Mr. Dan Stuart, Director, President and CEO of Juggernaut states:

“We are very pleased with the results from this year’s program far exceeded our expectations with the discovery of the Goldzilla Hinge Zone and several other high-grade orogenic gold veins on Gold Standard. We have barely begun to scratch the surface with our exploration and are likely seeing just the tip of the iceberg being these orogenic gold systems are commonly mined to depths of 1 to 3 kilometres. This geologic setting and model have proven to host several world class multi million-ounce deposits providing over 67% of Canada's gold production. Gold Standard is located in a world class geologic setting with excellent potential for additional discoveries both on surface and at depth, all in close proximity infrastructure. We look forward to seeing the value of this project being fully realized with the drill bit in the years to come, it has already garnered the interest of several miners and institutions alike confirming the significance of this discovery.”

Qualified Person

Rein Turna, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

Other

All rock, channel and talus fine samples were crushed and pulverized at ALS Canada's lab in Vancouver, B.C. ALS is either Certified to ISO 9001:2008 or Accredited to ISO 17025:2005 in all of its locations. The resulting sample pulps were analyzed for gold by fire assay in Vancouver, B.C. The pulps were also assayed using multi-element aqua regia digestion at ALS Canada's lab in Vancouver, B.C. The coarse reject portions of the rock samples, as well as the pulps, were shipped to DSM Syndicate's storage facility in Terrace, B.C. All samples were analyzed using ALS Canada's assay procedure ME-ICP41, a 1:1:1 aqua regia digestion with inductively-coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES) or inductively-coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) finish for 35 elements as well as the Au-AA24 lead collection fire assay fusion procedure with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Any results greater than 100 ppm for silver or 10,000 ppm copper, lead and zinc were additionally assayed using ALS's OG46 method particular to each element. This method used an HNO3-HCl digestion followed by ICP-AES (or titrimetric and gravimetric analysis). Gold values of greater than 10 ppm Au were assayed by the Au-GRA22 method that includes a fire-assay fusion procedure with a gravimetric finish. QA/QC samples including blanks, standards, and duplicate samples were inserted regularly into the sample sequence.

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.

For more information please contact:

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Mr. Dan Stuart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: https://www.juggernautexploration.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain disclosure in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut’s operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.