Euro Sun Appoints Mr. Danny Callow to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 - Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Danny Callow as a new independent member of its Board of Directors.



Mr. Callow has over 25 years of experience in building and operating large tonnage mines globally. Mr. Callow was formerly Head of African Copper Operations for Glencore PLC., Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Katanga Mining Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer of Mopani Copper Mines PLC. Mr. Callow is a Professional Mining Engineer and holds an MBA from Henley Management College and a Bachelor (Hons) of Mining Engineering from the Camborne School of Mines. In addition, he holds a non-executive Director professional diploma from FT-London. Mr. Callow has overseen more than $2.5 billion in mining projects from conception through to full production.

Scott Moore, President and CEO stated; “We are very excited to have Danny join our board and strengthen our technical expertise as we continue to advance our Rovina Valley Project. Adding another independent director with mine building experience in large scale copper projects is a continued demonstration of our commitment to accelerating our plan to develop the Rovina Valley Project.”

“It is a pleasure to join the board of this exciting near term producer and add my extensive experience in building large scale bulk mining projects and construct a world-class mine utilizing the best in class environmental and social parameters for all the stakeholders in Romania”, commented Mr. Danny Callow.

Mr. Callow will replace Mr. Matt Simpson on the board. The Company would like to thank Mr. Simpson for his work over the past three years on the board.

Option Grant

Euro Sun has granted a total of 2,150,000 stock options to pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.28 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Gold and Copper Project located in west-central Romania.

