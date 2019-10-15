Menü Artikel
Orezone Appoints Bomborés Project Director

14:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2019 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSXV:ORE) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Humphery as the Project Director at its 90%-owned Bomboré Gold Project in Burkina Faso, West Africa. Mr. Humphery will be directly responsible for construction of the Bomboré project.

Mr. Humphery is a mechanical engineer with 25 years experience in the mining industry. Most recently Mr. Humphery was the General Manager, Projects and Senior Construction Manager at Alufer Mining Limited’s Bel Air bauxite mine in Guinea where he delivered the US$110 million greenfield bauxite project on time and on budget and prior to that in Colombia where he led the successful construction and commissioning of the Santa Rosa gold project. He has also previously worked in Burkina Faso in senior engineering, project implementation and construction roles. He has extensive experience in mineral processing circuit design, infrastructure, project execution, and management of multidisciplinary EPC and EPCM teams.

Patrick Downey, the Company’s President and CEO commented, “We are delighted that someone of Mark’s exceptional calibre, experience and track-record has joined Bomboré as its new site-based Project Director. Mark’s technical capabilities and hands-on approach are well-suited to lead the overall construction efforts at Bomboré. He has delivered his two most recent projects on time and on budget and we look forward to Mark delivering Bomboré to the highest standards and in line with budget and schedule.”

Mr. Humphery holds a National Higher Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Technikon Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.

Orezone Gold Corp.

Orezone Gold Corp. (TSXV:ORE) is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. Bomboré hosts a large oxide resource underlain by a larger, open sulphide resource, and will be developed in two stages. Development has commenced on the project with the first gold pour scheduled for H2-2021.

Patrick Downey,
President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering
Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663
info@orezone.com /www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


