AbraPlata Announces Non-brokered Private Placement and Acceleration of Drilling Program at the Diablillos Silver-Gold Project

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - October 15, 2019 - AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSXV:ABRA) (OTC:ABBRF) ("AbraPlata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") at a price of CAD$0.06 per Unit (the "Financing"). Pursuant to the Financing, the Company is targeting to raise approximately CAD$1,500,000 through the issuance of 25,000,000 Units.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the equity of the Company and one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share in the equity of the Company at a price of CAD$0.10 per share for a period of two years from the closing date of the Financing.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used to commence a diamond drill program at the Diablillos silver-gold project and for general working capital purposes. The Company may pay finder's fees in respect to the Financing. Securities issued as a result of the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months. Closing of the Financing is expected by October 31, 2019.

Rob Bruggeman, Interim CEO of AbraPlata stated, "The transaction with Aethon is proceeding very well. AbraPlata has been working with Aethon to define a drill program for the Diablillos silver-gold project and proceeds from the financing would allow us to commence that drill program at an earlier date than if we wait for the Aethon transaction to close. Aethon and AbraPlata's geologists have outlined a drill program of approximately 3,000 metres of diamond drilling, in seven or eight holes, that will test extensions of high grade zones under the current resource at the Oculto deposit."

On September 12, 2019, AbraPlata and Aethon Minerals Corp. ("Aethon") (TSXV:AET) jointly announced that they had entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), pursuant to which AbraPlata will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Aethon by way of a plan of arrangement pursuant to the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement").

Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, completion of the Financing requires the prior consent of Aethon. Aethon has given its consent to AbraPlata to complete the Financing, subject to having the right to review and comment upon the pertinent Financing documentation. In order to accommodate completion of the Financing prior to implementing the Arrangement, Aethon and AbraPlata have agreed to amend the Arrangement Agreement to extend by, approximately one month, the respective dates by which the proxy materials in respect of the meeting of Aethon's shareholders to approve the Arrangement (the "Aethon Meeting") must be mailed, the date by which the Aethon Meeting must be held, and the date by which the Arrangement must take effect. The parties have also agreed to increase the break fee payable in the event that either party terminates the Arrangement under certain prescribed circumstances, including termination in connection with pursuing an alternative transaction, from CAD$250,000 to CAD$500,000. The Arrangement is expected to close in December 2019.

John Miniotis, Interim CEO of Aethon stated, "Aethon has done considerable technical work on the Diablillos silver-gold project since early 2019 and that work is continuing as the transaction proceeds towards closing. The Oculto deposit at Diablillos has zones with impressive silver and gold grades that remain open at depth. Like AbraPlata, we are eager to conduct a drill program to test the continuation of high grade gold-rich zones underneath the current resource. With this proposed financing, we should be able to start drilling in order to have assay results early in the new year."

About AbraPlata

AbraPlata is focused on exploring and advancing its flagship Diablillos silver-gold property, located in mining-friendly Salta province, Argentina. Diablillos has an Indicated Mineral Resource containing 80.9M oz silver and 732k oz gold. AbraPlata also owns the highly prospective Cerro Amarillo property with its cluster of five mineralized Cu-(Mo-Au) porphyry intrusions located in a mining camp hosting the behemoth El Teniente, Los Bronces, and Los Pelambres porphyry Cu-Mo deposits. As well, AbraPlata is exploring Aguas Perdidas, its wholly owned Patagonia-style epithermal Au-Ag property. AbraPlata is based in Vancouver, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "ABRA".

About Aethon Minerals

Aethon Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value. Aethon has a large prospective land position consisting of over 100,000 hectares along prolific mining belts located in the Antofagasta and Maricunga regions of northern Chile. The Company has an earn-in agreement with option to joint venture with Rio Tinto on the Arcas project in Chile, whereby Rio Tinto can fund up to US$25 million in exploration expenditures to earn up to a 75% interest in Arcas. Aethon believes it is uniquely positioned for growth and is actively pursuing selective exploration-stage growth opportunities. Aethon is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "AET".

For further information please contact:

John Miniotis Rob Bruggeman

Interim Chief Executive Officer Interim Chief Executive Officer

Aethon Minerals Corp. AbraPlata Resource Corp.

jminiotis@aethonminerals.com rob@abraplata.com

Tel: 416-306-8334 Tel: +1 416-884-3556

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been approved by Willem Fuchter, PhD PGeo, director of AbraPlata and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

