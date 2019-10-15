LOMIKO METALS PLANS OUTREACH AND CORPORATE PRESENTATIONS IN BC AND DURING XPLOR 2019 QUEBEC MINING EXPLORATION CONVENTION IN MONTREAL

Vancouver, Oct. 15, 2019 - Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C), a Canadian-based, exploration-stage mining company focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such a lithium and graphite, is pleased to announce that CEO, A. Paul Gill is scheduled to present and meet with investors during the Xplor 2019 Convention from October 23-24, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec.

A. Paul Gill, CEO states, “Lomiko is in an ideal position to participate in the Electric Vehicle market with the potential to become a North American supplier of graphite materials, a market currently dominated by foreign supply from China. Graphite is a major and critical material in the manufacture of lithium-ion and other batteries, specifically battery anodes”.

In other important developments, Quebec Premier Francois Legault recently reiterated his commitment to make Quebec the ‘Green Battery’ of North America through investments in electric buses and trams while British Columbia Premier John Horgan aims to eliminate all gas-powered cars by 2040. Lomiko has will have the opportunity to present the company’s latest results to retail and institutional investors in BC and Quebec interested in this growing sector.

For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

Lomiko Metals Inc.

A. Paul Gill,

Chief Executive Officer

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

Lomiko Metals Inc. is a Canada-based, exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy. Its mineral properties include the 80% owned La Loutre and Lac Des Iles Graphite Properties and the 100% owned Quatre Milles Graphite Property. It's wholly owned subsidiary Lomiko Technologies Inc. is a 40% of Graphene ESD Corp, a 18.5% holder of SHD Smart Home Devices www.shddevices.com which produces three electronic products and a 20% holder of Promethieus Technologies Inc. www.promethieus.com

About Xplor

Xplor annually gathers one hundred exhibitors and more than 1000 participants. Investors, exploration and mining production companies, prospectors, companies of goods and services, all are at the rendezvous to develop the Quebec mining industry at a sustained pace and on a larger scale. Much more than a commercial exhibition, the event is conducive to meetings and business development. It is recognized for the quality of its networking activities and its high-quality conference program. For more information, visit the event page: https://xplor.aemq.org/en/

About the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA)

The QMEA is a professional and industrial association representing stakeholders working in the field of mineral exploration in Quebec. Founded in 1975, the Association's mission is to promote the sustainable and responsible exploration of Quebec's mineral resources and their essential contribution to the Québec economy. It brings together 1200 individual members and nearly 200 corporate members.

We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities offered under the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act) or a person in the United States, unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Lomiko and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Lomiko’s management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of the failure to consummate the project financing, the economic feasibility of the La Loutre Project, known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Lomiko, including risks regarding the resource industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of Lomiko. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Lomiko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Attachment

Graphite Use

A. Paul Gill Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR) 6047295312 apaulgill@lomiko.com