Remedial Road Work and Stockpile Update

October 15, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Providence Gold Mines "the Company" (TSXV:PHD) the Company is pleased to announce the completion of further remedial road work in anticipation of the planned 2,900m phase 2 core drill program. Further to the news release of September 26, 2019 the Company has delivered and is awaiting stockpile assay sample results from Bureau Veritas Minerals of Sparks Nevada.

With the recently completed phase one of drilling near surface which includes the announced surface imagery and the previously reported underground terrestrial 3D LIDAR survey of the 600 underground level the Company has now completed a 3D leapfrog model of the surface to the 600 level. The leapfrog model greatly enhances the Company's ability to accurately define the drill targets both near surface and to a depth of 2000ft. The upcoming proposed 2,900m drill program and the 3D leapfrog model can be reviewed at www.providencegold.com.

Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo Head of Exploration and a qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

