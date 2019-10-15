Fancamp Zeroes In on the Mineral Rich Appalachian Piedmont in Virginia  The Madison Project

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2019 - Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: FNC) has recently completed a 1,220 line kilometer Geotech VTEM survey over sectors of the under-explored Appalachian Piedmont, in the State of Virginia. This combined with compilation of geological, geophysical and geochemical databases has enabled the identification of highly prospective trends with respect to gold and base metals. Widespread historical mineral occurrences along these trends, many of which were exploited to shallow depths in the 18th and 19th centuries, remain untouched by modern exploration methods.



The Company is currently following up on a number of priority targets generated by the VTEM survey and compilation work. Negotiations with multiple landowners are underway regarding property access and mineral rights lease agreements.

This news release was written by Peter H. Smith, PhD,P.Eng.

About Fancamp

Fancamp is a public Corporation using a value added strategy predicated on the acquisition of potentially valuable assets, adding value through the selection process itself and subsequent development work, self-financed or otherwise, followed by disposition, proceeds from which, are used to finance the same process multiple times. The Corporation has an exceptional inventory of resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick; commodities of interest include gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron and silica. In addition, the Corporation has begun to build on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials. The Corporation is a reporting issuer in British Colombia, Ontario and Quebec and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FNC. Peter H. Smith, President.

