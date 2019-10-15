Silvercorp Intersects 1,211 g/t Silver, 11.58% Lead and 0.92% Zinc Over 1.34 Metres From Its 2018-2019 Drilling Program at the LMW Mine, Ying Mining District, China

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2019 - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX / NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report results of its exploration programs from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 at the LMW mine, Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China. Exploration drilling is ongoing at the LMW mine and all other mines at the Ying Mining District.



During this period, Silvercorp continued its extensive exploration programs and completed 21,272 metres (“m”) of underground diamond drilling and 3,274m of exploration tunneling at the LMW mine. Results of underground drilling continuously extended the major mineralized vein structures along strike and downdip, and exploration tunneling exposed high-grade mineralization zones within major production vein structures.

Highlights of selected drill hole intersections:

Hole ZKX11111 intersected a 1.34m interval from 135.86m to 137.20m, 0.97m true width, of vein LM17W1 grading 1,211 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”), 11.58% lead (“Pb”), and 0.92% zinc (“Zn”) at the 634m elevation;



Hole ZKX1302 intersected a 1.22m interval from 121.20m to 122.42m, 1.21m true width, of a new vein grading 661g/t Ag, 14.00% Pb, and 0.28% Zn at the 708m elevation; and



Hole ZKX0513 intersected a 1.66m interval from 185.43m to 187.09m, 1.36m true width, of vein LM17W grading 859g/t Ag, 4.53% Pb, and 0.31% Zn at the 661m elevation.

The underground drilling program is being conducted with three underground rigs from the current production levels to delineate the downdip and along-strike extensions of known mineralized vein structures in the production area and test for new veins in the previously less-explored areas.

The drilling program from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 at the LMW mine is briefly summarized in the following table:

Major Target Veins Metres

Drilled Holes

Completed Samples

Collected Holes

Intersected Vein

Structures Holes Intersected

Mineralization* LM7, LM8, LM8_4, LM12, LM16, LM17, W17W, LM25 21,272 69 1,057 67 26

*Mineralized intersection in drill holes is defined by silver equivalent value (AgEq) greater than or equal to 130 g/t.

Highlights of selected mineralization zones exposed in exploration drift tunnels:

Drift Tunnel PD969-LM12E-969-9NYM exposed mineralization 52m long and 0.54m wide (true width) grading 958g/t Ag, 2.77% Pb, and 0.22% Zn within vein structure LM12E on the 969m level;



Drift Tunnel PD969Shaft-LM32-600-116SYM Extension exposed mineralization 83m long and 0.32m wide (true width) grading 896g/t Ag, 3.31% Pb, and 0.71% Zn within vein structure LM32 on the 700m level; and



Drift Tunnel XPDS-LM16-725-117NYM exposed mineralization 110.5m long and 0.85m wide (true width) grading 517g/t Ag, 2.72% Pb, and 0.39% Zn within vein structure LM16 on the 725m level.

The exploration tunneling, comprising drifting, crosscutting and raising, was driven along and across major mineralized vein structures to upgrade drill defined mineral resources and test for new parallel and splay structures. Exploration tunneling in the 2018-2019 exploration program at LMW has been mainly conducted between elevation levels 550m and 969m.



The tunneling program from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 at the LMW mine is briefly summarized in the following table:

Major Target Veins Total

Tunneling

(m) Channel

Samples

Collected Drift

Tunneling

Included (m) Total Mineralization* Exposed by Drift Tunneling Length

(m) Average True

Width (m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) LM8_4, LM8W, LM8_4_1, LM12_1, LM12E, LM14, LM16, LM17W, LM19W2, LM25, LM30, LM32, T24 3,274 1,495 2,549 708 0.62 384 3.98 0.33

*Mineralization is defined by silver equivalent value (AgEq) greater than or equal to 130 g/t.

Tables 1 and 2 below list the assay results of selected mineralized intersections in drill holes and mineralized zones exposed in drift tunnels in the exploration programs from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.





Table 1: Selected drilling results from the drilling program at the LMW mine

Hole ID From

(m)

To

(m)

Elevation

(m)

Interval

(m) True

Width

(m) Ag

(g/t)

Pb

(%)

Zn

(%)

Vein ZKX02XY01 269.39 270.05 506.86 0.66 0.53 200 4.09 2.07 LM25 ZKX02XY02 386.90 392.93 384.16 6.03 4.04 103 9.26 1.79 LM25 ZKX3807 115.62 116.41 632.67 0.79 0.65 171 2.78 0.08 LM17W1 334.16 334.40 450.03 0.24 0.16 221 0.98 0.11 LM16 ZKX10911 468.27 468.75 533.60 0.48 0.41 170 1.35 0.44 LM14 ZKX11113 228.38 228.72 950.26 0.34 0.29 26 0.08 0.11 LM8 ZKX6301 150.52 152.34 724.69 1.82 0.81 171 1.42 0.24 LM17W ZKX11111 135.86 137.20 634.31 1.34 0.97 1,211 11.58 0.92 LM17W1 ZKX0914 68.22 68.82 748.02 0.60 0.50 171 5.62 1.11 LM17W1 164.67 165.61 672.29 0.94 0.58 697 1.63 0.11 LM17W 8.91 9.81 1,088.27 0.90 0.44 345 2.08 0.08 LM12E ZKX0513 185.43 187.09 661.41 1.66 1.36 859 4.53 0.31 LM17W ZKX0212 9.24 9.53 1,087.34 0.29 0.13 133 0.79 0.17 LM12E1 49.93 51.49 1,072.10 1.56 1.12 121 0.24 0.06 LM20 171.12 171.49 1,026.70 0.37 0.20 280 5.38 0.71 LM12 ZKX1301 109.54 110.16 732.24 0.62 0.51 311 2.24 0.31 LM8_4 199.19 199.57 676.07 0.38 0.32 706 3.37 0.60 LM17W ZKX0512 149.82 150.61 1,029.70 0.79 0.45 55 6.38 0.30 LM12 ZKX1302 121.20 122.42 708.19 1.22 1.21 661 14.00 0.28 LM17W2 136.59 139.42 696.74 2.83 1.88 195 2.48 0.25 LM8_4 ZKX0917 197.20 197.52 623.42 0.32 0.21 148 4.84 0.16 LM17W2 ZKX10505 397.94 398.45 411.25 0.51 0.29 15 0.03 0.06 LM30W 584.80 585.20 322.06 0.40 0.28 31 6.21 0.37 LM14 ZKX10707 494.52 495.79 402.96 1.27 1.02 147 0.80 0.12 LM14 ZKX12004 28.50 29.22 885.60 0.72 0.43 4 0.02 0.01 LM10W1 ZKX10108 137.59 137.82 535.31 0.23 0.13 133 7.89 0.04 LM30 320.29 320.64 429.27 0.35 0.19 229 3.95 8.30 LM19W3

Table 2: Selected mineralized zones exposed by drift tunneling at the LMW mine

Tunnel ID Target

Vein Level

(m) Length

(m)

True Width

(m) Ag

(g/t)

Pb

(%)

Zn

(%)

SJ969-LM12_1-550-14SYM LM12_1 550 68.0 0.66 503 6.12 0.44 SJ969-LM12_1-550-14NYM LM12_1 550 9.8 0.40 141 5.28 0.19 PD969-LM12E-969-9NYM LM12E 969 52.0 0.54 958 2.77 0.22 XPDS-LM14-625-109SYM LM14 625 62.0 0.65 242 2.36 0.37 XPDS-LM14-625-109NYM LM14 625 105.0 0.60 197 1.13 0.31 XPDS-LM14-575-113NYM LM14 575 7.5 1.56 88 4.21 0.26 XPDS-LM16-725-117NYM LM16 725 110.5 0.85 517 2.72 0.39 XPDS-LM16-725-111SYM LM16 725 10.0 0.29 313 1.08 0.15 SJ969-LM19W2-550-110NYM LM19W2 550 116.0 0.97 26 8.58 0.26 XPDN-LM19W2-700-122NYM LM19W2 700 10.0 0.39 880 9.29 1.40 PD918-LM25-880-4NYM LM25 880 30.0 0.56 247 2.73 0.17 SJ969-LM30-600-116SYM LM30 600 100.5 0.58 711 4.81 0.27 PD969Shaft-LM32-550-116NYM LM32 550 10.0 0.42 192 5.37 1.49 PD969Shaft-LM32-600-116SYM LM32 600 83.0 0.32 896 3.31 0.71 PD924-LM8_4-870-108NYM LM8_4 870 20.0 0.40 55 4.57 0.61 PD924-LM8_4-924-104SYM LM8_4 924 10.0 0.29 27 9.34 0.08 PD969-LM8_4-969-102SYM LM8_4 969 10.0 0.42 459 3.81 0.08 PD924-LM8_4_1-870-108NYM LM8_4_1 870 20.0 0.59 236 2.98 0.74 XPDN-LM8W-800-108SYM LM8W 800 15.0 1.14 675 1.91 0.19 PD924-T24-835-106NYM T24 835 25.0 0.44 144 4.81 0.32

Quality Control



Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contact or shear/alteration contact, were split into halves by saw cutting. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checking, and the other half core samples are shipped in security-sealed bags to the Chengde Huakan 514 Geology and Minerals Test and Research Institute in Chengde, Hebei Province, China, 226km northeast of Beijing, and the Zhengzhou Nonferrous Exploration Institute Lab in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China. Both labs are ISO9000 certified analytical labs. For analysis the sample is dried and crushed to minus 1mm and then split to a 200-300g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with aqua regia for gold analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS), and the other is digested with two-acids for analysis of silver, lead, zinc, and copper with AAS.



Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut with continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.2m to more than 1m, depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are prepared and assayed with AAS at Silvercorp’s mine laboratory (Ying Lab) located at the mill complex in Luoning County, Henan Province, China. The Ying lab is officially accredited by the Quality and Technology Monitoring Bureau of Henan Province and is qualified to provide analytical services. The channel samples are dried, crushed and pulverized. A 200g sample of minus 160 mesh is prepared for assay. A duplicate sample of minus 1mm is made and kept in the laboratory archives. Gold is analysed by fire assay with AAS finish, and silver, lead, zinc, and copper are assayed by two-acid digestion with AAS finish.



A routine quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedure is adopted to monitor the analytical quality at each lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into each lab batch of samples. QA/QC data at the lab are attached to the assay certificates for each batch of samples.



The Company maintains its own comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis of the exploration samples. Project geologists regularly insert CRM, field duplicates and blanks to each batch of 30 core samples to monitor the sample preparation and analysis procedures at the labs. The analytical quality of the labs is further evaluated with external checks by sending about 3-5% of the pulp samples to higher level labs to check for lab bias.



Data from both the Company's and the labs' QA/QC programs are reviewed on a timely basis by project geologists.



Guoliang Ma, P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

