Platinex Announces New Director

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 - Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (“Platinex” or the "Company") announces that Felix Lee P.Geo. has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company.

Mr. Lee is an economic geologist and Senior Executive with over 30 years of business and project management experience in the minerals industry both in Canada and internationally. Mr. Lee has just completed his tenure as Director and Principal Consultant to CSA Global Canada and was previously owner and President of the predecessor Toronto-based geological consultancy ACA Howe International Limited.

Felix Lee is currently the President of Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”) the largest such mining industry organization in the world. During his twelve years on the board and as President and Vice-President at PDAC he has served on the Executive, Governance & Nominating, Human Resource Development, and Membership Committees.

Mr. James R. Trusler, Chairman and Interim CEO of Platinex stated, “I would like to welcome Felix to the board of Platinex. His recruitment is reflective of the board’s desire to reinvigorate the company and demonstrate its dedication to exploration and mining.”

Mr. Felix Lee stated,” I welcome the opportunity join the Platinex board. Having worked on projects in the Shining Tree camp, I am excited with the very large and prospective land package Platinex has acquired. The Shining Tree area is an enigma being an accessible and largely under explored region in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Modern comprehensive exploration techniques throughout the camp are sure to lead to significant new discoveries.”

Mr. Robert Schwartz has resigned from the board to facilitate the company transition. Mr. Trusler stated, “Robert Schwartz has provided excellent advice to the Company and I thank him for the contribution he has made.”

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex has been focusing its efforts in assembling a very large property in the Shining Tree gold camp, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi greenstone Belt. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PTX".

