Corsa Coal Provides Management Update

CANONSBURG, Oct. 15, 2019 - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO; OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, announces that Matthew M. Schicke is no longer Chief Commercial Officer of the Company. Mr. Schicke's departure is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or any matter related to the Company's operations, policies, management or board of directors. This senior level position has been eliminated as part of further reorganization and reduction of the Company's general and administrative expense.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Schicke for his contributions to the Company and wishes him continued success in all his future endeavors.

Information about Corsa

Corsa is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Our core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.

SOURCE Corsa Coal Corp.