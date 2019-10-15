TMAC Continues to Intersect High-Grade at Doris BTD Extension Zone

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) (“TMAC” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration programs at Hope Bay, including continued high-grade drilling results in the Doris North BTD Extension.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015006152/en/

Figure 1: Doris longitudinal section showing the Doris Valley surface drilling relative to the BTD Extension zone and selected drill hole results.

DORIS NORTH BTD EXTENSION HIGHLIGHTS (DRILLING FROM UNDERGROUND)

TMDBE-19-50148 196.1 g/t Au over 6.8 metres TMDBE-19-50510 31.6 g/t Au over 1.2 metres And 26.8 g/t Au over 9.3 metres TMDBE-19-50515 43.3 g/t Au over 0.8 metres And 79.5 g/t Au over 5.1 metres TMDBE-19-50528 87.5 g/t Au over 6.6 metres And 19.7 g/t Au over 4.9 metres TMDBE-19-50131 61.9 g/t Au over 1.4 metres

Jason Neal, President and Chief Executive Officer of TMAC, stated, “We continue to intersect high-grade gold values over minable widths in the growing Doris North BTD Extension zone. Our work includes infill drilling and sill development in advance of first production ore in the fourth quarter. The BTD Extension will become an increasingly significant contributor of high-grade ore into 2020.”

Jason Neal continued, “The regional exploration programs have been ongoing through the third quarter. Regional exploration includes gold in glacial till sampling, lake-bottom sediment sampling, mapping and prospecting, and some diamond drilling. Drilling results have returned anomalous gold values that will help generate targeting and follow up work for the 2020 program. In the fourth quarter we are active at Boston and look forward to providing an update on results in early 2020.”

DORIS – EXPLORATION DRILLING

At Doris mine, underground expansion and infill drilling and production development is ongoing on the high-grade Doris North BTD Extension zone. During the quarter, infill drilling has continued to confirm continuity of high-grade gold mineralization. Highlights from the recent underground drilling program include drill hole TMBE-19-50148 returning 196.1 g/t Au over 6.8 metres, and TMDBE-19-50510 returning 31.6 g/t Au over 1.2 metres and 26.8 g/t Au over 9.3 metres, and drill hole TMDBE-19-50528 returning 87.5 g/t Au over 6.6 metres, and 19.7 g/t Au over 4.9 metres. Production development continues within the southern portion of the zone, with sill development on five levels in preparation for longhole mining which has commenced in the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, the exploration drive is being extended 125 metres to the north, which will allow further expansion drilling in late 2019 and 2020.

Assays were also received for the final drill hole completed as part of the surface exploration program at Doris, north of the known deposit in the Doris Valley. The initial five holes intersected the Doris deposit stratigraphy, and significant mineralization between 325 to 375 metres along strike to the north, returning up to 8.9 g/t Au over 8.5 metres and 97.6 g/t Au over 0.3 metres. Refer to the news release issued on August 14, 2019 titled “TMAC Announces Growth of Doris BTD Extension Zone and First Results from Doris Regional Program”. See Table 1 for results of the remaining surface drill holes. Based on the positive results in 2019, a drilling program is being designed for the 2020 winter exploration season.

REGIONAL – EXPLORATION DRILLING

The regional exploration program is designed to focus on highly prospective targets that are in proximity to established or planned infrastructure and where successful exploration will influence TMAC’s decisions with respect to property-wide mine development. In defining targets, TMAC benefits from a significant database of historic work completed by BHP, Miramar, Newmont and TMAC, including geological mapping, sampling and airborne geophysical surveys. Field activities for 2019 include gold in glacial till sampling, lake-bottom sediment sampling, mapping and prospecting, and diamond drilling.

The regional exploration program is split into two programs: (1) a northern regional program based out of the Doris camp, that commenced in the second quarter; and (2) a southern regional program based out of the Boston camp, that commenced in the third quarter. Year to date more than 15,000 metres of regional exploration diamond drilling has been completed, within both the north and south portions of the belt. The location of the 2019 regional target areas is illustrated in Figure 3.

The Too showing is located 10 kilometres south of Boston (Figure 3) and has approximately 200 metres of exposed strike length, with quartz veining and surface sampling returning results greater than 100 grams per tonne gold. Several surface veins contain fine visible gold. The geological setting of the showing is primary a glomophyric feldspar gabbro, flanked by strongly strained mafic volcanics and associated quartz veining. Surfcace outcrop channel sampling completed prior to the 2019 drilling returned results up to 28.3 g/t Au over 0.4 metres and 18.6 g/t Au over 0.5 metres. There is no historical drilling in the area, and TMAC completed four drill holes as part of the 2019 regional program. See Figure 4 for the location of 2019 drillings. Assays are pending for the 2019 drilling.

The Domani area is part of an alteration trend, extending approximately 6 kilometres south east of the Boston Deposit (Figure 3). Surface sampling of quartz-carbonate veining has returned samples greater than 100.0 g/t Au with samples extending over a strike length of approximately two kilometres in the Domani south area. The 2019 drilling will follow up on historical surface showings and shallow drilling, with historical narrow, high-grade intercepts up to 37.5 g/t Au over 1.0 metres and 28.0 g/t Au over 1.1 metres. TMAC completed nine drill holes in 2019. Assays are pending for the 2019 drilling.

The Pogey target area is located 13 kilometres south of Madrid North (Figure 3). The area of interest is hosted in a south plunging antiform, comprising variolitic volcanics in contact with fine grained clastic metasediments. Diamond drilling was focused around the intercept from previous drill hole TM00023, which intersected 14.1 g/t Au over 0.5 metres and 3.3 g/t Au over 6.4 metres. A second target included testing the fold hinge, where surface samples from quartz veining returned up to 714.0 g/t Au. Seven drill holes were completed in 2019 (Figure 5), and assay results are summarized in Table 2. Anomalous gold mineralization was intersected in all drill holes, in some cases over significant width, up to 0.4 g/t Au over 15.5 metres and local, short higher-grade intervals up to 3.0 g/t Au over 0.8 metres in drill hole TMRPG-19-00004.

The Kamik exploration target area is located 18 kilometres south of Madrid North (Figure 3). Geology of the area is interpreted as a tightly folded structure, cored by variolitic pillow basalts and bounded by ultramafic/gabbro sills. Historic drilling has intersected mineralized quartz-iron carbonate-sulphide veining on the margins of the gabbroic intrusives, including historical drill hole 10KKD001, intersecting 5.3 g/t Au over 1.2 metres. Two drill holes were completed in 2019 (Figure 5), testing the down-dip projection of these mineralized horizons. Anomalous mineralization, up to 0.3 g/t Au over 11.0 metres was intersected in both drill holes. See Table 2 for complete 2019 assay results.

The Quaqtuq exploration area is located 2 kilometres west of Doris (Figure 3) and proximal to an interpreted synvolcanic felsic intrusion-basalt contact. Drilling in 2019 has targeted a major flexure in the regional stratigraphy with steep gravity gradients and coincident gold in glacial till anomalies. Four diamond drill holes were completed in 2019 (Figure 6), with anomalous, low-grade gold mineralization, up to 0.3 g/t Au over 12.5 metres, intersected in drill hole TMRQA-19-00003. See Table 2 for complete 2019 assay results.

Regional drilling in 2019 also tested the potential statigraphy north of the Madrid North Naartok Zone, where ultramafic and variolitic units contact amygdaloidal flows. Three holes were completed in 2019 (Figure 7). See Table 2 for complete 2019 assay results.

Table 1: Doris BTD Extension Q3 exploration drilling intersections.

Doris BTD Extension - TMAC Q3 2019 Intersections DRILL HOLE ZONE AZIMUTH (degrees) DIP (degrees) Inclusion FROM (m) TO (m) CORE LENGTH (m)1 ASSAY (Au g/t Au) CAPPED (Au g/t Au)2 TMDBE-19-50148 West Limb 170.0 -23.0 84.20 90.95 6.75 196.16 70.73 Including 89.00 90.95 1.95 465.59 100.00 TMDBE-19-50505 West Limb 146.0 -16.0 101.00 102.00 1.00 1.47 TMDBE-19-50508 West Limb 132.0 -28.0 90.36 91.02 0.66 91.40 TMDBE-19-50509 West Limb 132.0 -36.0 83.17 83.51 0.34 140.00 100.00 TMDBE-19-50510 West Limb 123.0 -21.5 91.23 92.42 1.19 31.62 And 95.10 104.40 9.30 26.79 10.14 And 132.83 133.27 0.44 6.31 And 135.84 136.26 0.42 7.20 TMDBE-19-50511 West Limb 123.0 -33.0 87.27 88.44 1.17 194.94 83.53 East Limb And 154.30 154.68 0.38 4.19 TMDBE-19-50512 West Limb 123.0 -50.0 No Significant Values TMDBE-19-50513 West Limb 115.0 -13.0 105.00 105.93 0.93 12.80 East Limb And 125.75 131.00 5.25 2.58 Including 125.75 126.05 0.30 11.25 TMDBE-19-50514 West Limb 115.0 -19.0 100.37 105.50 5.13 3.16 Including 103.37 105.09 1.72 8.35 East Limb And 134.80 135.38 0.58 31.50 TMDBE-19-50515 West Limb 115.0 -26.0 84.13 83.30 0.83 43.30 And 88.65 93.70 5.05 79.50 39.89 TMDBE-19-50516 West Limb 104.0 -22.0 94.00 95.00 1.00 8.22 And 101.60 103.48 1.88 31.75 TMDBE-19-50517 West Limb 104.0 -15.0 106.00 105.70 0.30 1.64 East Limb And 136.16 135.40 0.76 6.09 TMDBE-19-50518 West Limb 104.0 -29.0 85.10 88.55 3.45 33.35 21.01 And 145.58 147.00 1.42 23.13 TMDBE-19-50519 West Limb 104.0 -37.0 82.82 84.14 1.32 15.47 TMDBE-19-50520 West Limb 104.0 -43.0 83.30 83.83 0.53 588.00 100.00 East Limb 163.07 163.45 0.38 10.05 TMDBE-19-50527 West Limb 111.0 -13.5 106.09 107.00 0.91 18.75 TMDBE-19-50528 West Limb 111.0 -24.5 83.54 90.13 6.59 87.46 47.30 And 95.50 100.35 4.85 19.72 And 139.92 140.92 1.00 47.40 TMDBE-19-50529 West Limb 108.0 -52.0 79.40 80.40 1.00 0.32 TMDBE-19-50530 West Limb 104.0 -10.5 120.03 121.03 1.00 2.47 East Limb And 130.90 132.07 1.17 4.26 TMDBE-19-50531 West Limb 78.0 -52.5 86.99 88.43 1.44 61.88 52.56 TMDBE-19-50532 West Limb 92.0 -10.0 120.98 121.36 0.38 1.77 East Limb And 142.27 143.54 1.27 23.36 TMDBE-19-50533 West Limb 85.5 -11.0 129.08 133.30 4.22 7.19 East Limb And 155.70 157.80 2.10 14.12 TMDBE-19-50534 West Limb 84.0 -7.0 136.00 137.14 1.14 1.68 East Limb And 154.41 154.80 0.39 7.18 TMDBE-19-50535 West Limb 86.0 -19.0 119.45 119.75 0.30 0.51 East Limb And 160.22 160.70 0.48 0.98 TMDBE-19-50537 Hinge 117.0 -2.0 138.80 141.65 2.85 3.78 Including 138.80 139.65 0.85 10.45 TMDBE-19-50538 West Limb 119.0 -7.0 115.10 115.60 0.50 1.44 East Limb And 141.75 142.94 1.19 20.43 TMDBE-19-50539 West Limb 123.0 -11.0 110.50 110.88 0.38 2.02 TMDBE-19-50540 West Limb 126.0 -17.0 107.60 108.43 0.83 4.77 East Limb and 148.87 149.62 0.75 56.70 TMRDC-19-00006 Doris Valley 110.0 -65.0 294.30 295.81 1.51 3.41 And 304.56 308.04 3.48 1.86 And 408.75 409.20 0.45 4.09

(1) True width varies depending on the dip of the drill hole. Drill holes were designed to intersect target zone(s) at as close to a perpendicular orientation as possible, true widths are estimated to be approximately 30% to 90% of down hole widths.

(2) Individual assays are capped at 100 g/t Au.

Table 2: Regional exploration drilling intersections

Regional Exploration - TMAC 2019 Intersections DRILL HOLE AREA AZIMUTH (degrees) DIP (degrees) Inclusion FROM (m) TO (m) CORE LENGTH (m)1 ASSAY (Au g/t Au) TMRQA-19-00001A Quaqtuq 280.0 -52.0 No significant assays TMRQA-19-00002C Quaqtuq 290.0 -55.0 No significant assays TMRQA-19-00003 Quaqtuq 270.0 -51.0 14.00 21.50 7.50 0.37 And 26.50 30.00 3.50 0.36 And 43.50 56.00 12.50 0.32 TMRQA-19-00004 Quaqtuq 280.0 -51.0 No significant assays TMRPG-19-00001 Pogey 85.0 -52.0 229.00 230.00 1.00 0.93 And 496.50 499.50 3.00 0.25 And 585.65 586.65 1.00 0.44 TMRPG-19-00002 Pogey 90.0 -50.0 149.00 150.50 1.50 0.59 And 218.73 224.00 5.27 0.36 And 346.09 346.83 0.74 0.26 And 363.50 368.76 5.26 0.23 And 385.00 394.00 9.00 0.37 And 397.49 413.53 15.45 0.38 And 423.37 431.00 7.63 0.29 TMRPG-19-00003 Pogey 260.0 -46.0 73.70 74.67 0.97 0.99 And 149.00 153.00 4.00 0.34 TMRPG-19-00004 Pogey 90.0 -51.0 113.00 113.75 0.75 0.36 And 147.50 149.00 1.50 0.42 And 261.00 265.00 4.00 0.37 And 613.46 617.67 4.21 0.78 Including 616.52 617.67 1.15 2.23 And 649.25 654.00 4.75 1.00 Including 653.32 654.00 0.68 2.96 And 656.84 660.00 3.16 0.50 TMRPG-19-00005 Pogey 15.0 -44.0 327.50 329.00 1.50 0.29 And 342.50 343.45 0.95 0.91 And 485.60 486.10 0.50 0.64 TMRPG-19-00007 Pogey 260.0 -45.0 262.70 263.50 0.80 0.24 TMRKM-19-00001 Kamik 270.0 -60.0 196.33 197.63 1.30 0.33 TMRKM-19-00002 Kamik 270.0 -60.0 409.30 412.55 3.25 0.20 And 482.00 483.50 1.50 0.20 And 489.00 500.00 11.00 0.25 TMRNN-19-00001 Naartok North 80.0 -49.0 No significant assays TMRNN-19-00002 Naartok North 80.0 -50.0 No significant assays TMRNN-19-00003 Naartok North 80.0 -50.0 Assays Pending

(1) True widths vary depending on the dip of the drill hole and orientation of the quartz veins and are unknown at this time.

SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSIS AND QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

For the 2019 drilling campaigns, samples were prepared at ALS Laboratories in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories and assayed at their Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory (an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited lab for gold analysis). Analysis for gold is completed on sawn half-core samples (NQ) using 50 gram fire assay with atomic absorption (AAS) finish. Samples with higher grade gold (greater than100 grams per tonne) are re-assayed using the pulp and fire assay with gravimetric finish procedures. Samples with visible gold and surrounding samples are analyzed using screen metallics (1,000 grams of material is screened to 100 microns, with all +100 micron material analyzed and two samples of -100 micron analyzed by 50 gram fire assay with AAS finish, results are averaged based on weight). Chip samples and select drill hole samples from Doris were prepared and analyzed at the internal laboratory located at the Doris mine site (non accredited lab), operated by SGS SA. Analysis for gold is completed using 30 gram fire assay with atomic absorption (AAS) finish. Samples with higher grade gold (greater than10 g/t Au) are re-assayed using the pulp and fire assay with gravimetric finish. Samples with visible gold are selected to go directly to fire assay with gravimetric finish. The Company control checks include the insertion of standard reference materials and blank samples to monitor the precision and accuracy of the assay data. For a complete description of TMAC’s sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures refer to the 2018 Annual Information Form dated March 11, 2019 and filed on TMAC’s profile at www.sedar.com.

SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Information of a scientific or technical nature in respect of the Hope Bay property, other than new information related to Doris mine development, is based upon the Hope Bay Technical Report, as filed on TMAC’s profile at www.sedar.com. Scientific and technical information contained in this document was reviewed and approved by David King, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience of TMAC, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT TMAC RESOURCES INC.

TMAC operates the Hope Bay property located in Nunavut, Canada. The property and operations are remote but not isolated, serviced by both a port and airstrip. Hope Bay is an 80 km by 20 km Archean greenstone belt that has been explored by BHP, Miramar, Newmont and TMAC over a period spanning more than 30 years. In that time, more than $1.5 billion of expenditures have been spent in exploration and evaluation, surface infrastructure, and mine and process plant development. TMAC began producing gold in early 2017 from Doris, its first mine at Hope Bay, and processed gold at the Doris Plant which originally had nameplate capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day and expanded to 2,000 tonnes per day midway through 2018. Hope Bay has 4.8 million ounces of measured and indicated resources at Doris, Madrid and Boston deposits, largely within 350 metres of surface. There is potential to grow these established deposits considerably at depth, and then grow resources further through the prioritized exploration of the more than 90 other identified regional targets. TMAC is now permitted to produce from both Madrid and Boston.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. “Forward-looking information” includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “potential” or the negative thereof or other variations or comparable terminology.

“Forward-looking information” is not a guarantee of future performance and management bases forward-looking statements on a number of estimates and assumptions at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such “forward-looking information” involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied. See “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 11, 2019 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015006152/en/

Contact

TMAC Resources Inc.

Jason Neal

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416-628-0216

Lisa Wilkinson

Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Development

Phone: 647-480-3110

Email: Lisa.Wilkinson@tmacresources.com

www.tmacresources.com