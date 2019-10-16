ENDEAVOUR Q3 2019 RESULTS

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON NOVEMBER 5, 2019

George Town, October 15, 2019 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, before TSX market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at:

5:30am in Vancouver

8:30am in Toronto and New York

1:30pm in London

9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed via this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hy9fc3ww

Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below and the confirmation code: 2780849:

International: +1 631 510 7495

North American toll-free: +1 866 9661396

UK toll-free: +44 8003 767 922

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.



Click here to add the webcast reminder to Outlook Calendar

Access the live and On-Demand version of the webcast from mobile devices running iOS and Android:

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING

Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations. For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP – Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

