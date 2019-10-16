ENDEAVOUR Q3 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON NOVEMBER 5, 2019
George Town, October 15, 2019 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, before TSX market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed via this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hy9fc3ww
Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below and the confirmation code: 2780849:
International: +1 631 510 7495
North American toll-free: +1 866 9661396
UK toll-free: +44 8003 767 922
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.
Click here to add the webcast reminder to Outlook Calendar
Access the live and On-Demand version of the webcast from mobile devices running iOS and Android:
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING
Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations. For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
