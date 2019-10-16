Lithium Power International: Independent Research Report 2019

Sydney, Australia - Lithium Power International (ASX:LPI) (FRA:24L) (OTCMKTS:LTHHF) is the majority owner of the Minera Salar Blanco S.A. JV ("MSB") with its main asset, the Maricunga lithium brine project, located in Chile, 3750 metres above sea level and 160 kilometres from the city of Copiapo near the Argentinian border. The JV has three shareholders, LPI (51%), Minera Salar Blanco, also known as Minera, (31%) and Bearing Lithium (18%). The vast majority of LPI's valuation is its stake in the MSB, the central focus of this report, however, the company also has highly prospective exploration tenements in Western Australia (currently drilling at Tabba Tabba) and Argentina.Since joining the MSB in 2016, LPI has injected $31m in staged payments, facilitating the accelerated development of the project using Tier 1 consultants to definitive feasibility stage by January 2019. These factors make the JV the most advanced undeveloped lithium project in Chile.To view the Research Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/A19BWN45





About Lithium Power International Ltd:



Lithium Power International Ltd. (ASX:LPI) (FRA:24L) is a pure-play lithium explorer and developer, focusing on developing and fast-tracking to production the high-grade Maricunga lithium brine project in Chile.



LPI has a well known performing technical team with the experience to take the Maricunga project all the way through the development stages to production.



The regions that LPI is currently focussed on are:



1. Maricunga JV (Chile) – On 13th September 2016, Lithium Power announced the creation of a new JV to develop the world-class Maricunga lithium brine deposit in northern Chile.



2. Pilbara (Western Australia) – LPI has one granted exploration tenement and two pending exploration applications covering 203km2 in the Pilbara region of northern Western Australia. The largest granted exploration tenement is at Pilgangoora-Houston Creek is 2-3km west of the Pilbara Minerals (PLS.ASX) and Altura Mining (AJM.ASX) lithium deposits.



3. Greenbushes (Western Australia) – LPI has two granted exploration tenements covering 400km2 in the Greenbushes area of southern Western Australia. The tenements are adjacent to the world’s largest hard rock lithium mine owned & operated by Tianqi/Talison.



4. Centenario (Argentina) –Through its Argentinian subsidiary, Lithium Power holds a total of 6 granted tenements in the Centenario lithium brine salar within the Salta province of the Puna Plateau. In total, the 6 granted tenements cover an area of 61.52km2. In addition, there is 1 further tenement in the grant review stage.



With the exception of the Maricunga JV, all tenements are 100% owned by LPI or LPSA (including rights to the Centenario tenement which is the subject of review by the Argentinian mining authorities).





