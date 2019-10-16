Nitinat Announces Name Change

Nitinat Minerals Corp. (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) has approved the change of name of the Corporation to Hanna Capital Corp. The name change was approved by the Corporation’s shareholders at the annual and special meeting held on December 27, 2018. The Corporation will commence trading under the name Hanna Capital Corp. at the opening of markets on Thursday October 17, 2019 under the new symbol “HCC” on the TSX-V.

There is no change in the share capital of the Corporation, and shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “anticipated”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Nitinat is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this release. Nitinat cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements and Nitinat assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect actual events or new circumstances.

Herb Brugh, President and Director

Tel: 416.216.0964