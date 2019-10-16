Pan American Silver to Announce Q3 2019 Unaudited Results on November 6

Conference Call and Webcast on November 7

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2019 - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (the "Company") will announce its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after market close. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: November 7, 2019 Time: 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT) Dial-in numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)

+1-604-638-5340 (international participants) Webcast: panamericansilver.com

Callers should dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The live webcast and presentation slides will be available at panamericansilver.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American is the world's second largest primary silver producer, providing enhanced exposure to silver through a diversified portfolio of assets, large reserves and growing production. We own and operate mines in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. In addition, we own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. In 2019, we celebrate our silver anniversary: 25 years of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for operational excellence and corporate social responsibility. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

