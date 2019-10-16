Abitibi Royalties: Q3-2019 Royalty Payment

VAL-D’OR. Quebec, Oct. 16, 2019 - Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ-TSX-V, ATBYF-OTC-Nasdaq Intl: “Abitibi Royalties” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its Q3-2019 royalty payment from the Canadian Malartic Mine, located near Val-d’Or, Québec and total cash generated during the quarter. The Company is unique among its peers due to its strong treasury, no debt, quarterly dividend, share buyback program and limited number of shares (approximately 12.5 million).



Q3-2019 Royalty Payment

During Q3-2019, the Company generated total cash of approximately CDN$988,000, with approximately CDN$834,000 coming from royalties on the open pit portion contained within the Company’s 3% NSR (Fig. 1) at the Canadian Malartic Mine. Royalties from the open pit portion of the Canadian Malartic Mine commenced at the end of Q4-2018 (the Company’s core underground royalties at East Malartic and Odyssey are not in production). The Canadian Malartic Mine is the largest gold mine in Canada and is operated by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (“Agnico Eagle”) and Yamana Gold Inc. (“Yamana”). The remainder of the cash generated during the quarter came from options premiums (CDN$63,000) and dividends (CDN$91,000). Please see news release dated March 14, 2019 for the Company’s 2019-2021 royalty production schedule. The Company has 12,532,910 issued shares, with no warrants, stock options or other forms of share-based compensation outstanding.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company generated cash of approximately CDN$3.2 million (see news releases dated April 16, 2019 for Q1-2019 and July 17, 2019 for Q-2 breakdowns).

About Abitibi Royalties

Abitibi Royalties owns various royalty interests at the Canadian Malartic Mine near Val-d’Or Québec. In addition, the Company is building a portfolio of royalties on early stage properties near producing mines. The Company has approximately CDN$44.3 million (as of October 15, 2019) in cash and investments* and is debt free.

*Investment values calculated based on closing prices and certain share price limits due to call option contracts. Please see the Company’s Q2-2019 MD&A (prepared as of August 22, 2019) for further call option contract details.



Forward Looking Statements:

Figure 1. Abitibi Royalties’ Canadian Malartic Royalties