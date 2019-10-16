ROBEX RESOURCES INC.: launch of a new crusher and acquisition of the MININKO strategic permit

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 16, 2019 - Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" and/or "the Company") (TSXV: RBX / FWB: RB4) is pleased to disclose the following information:



Launch of the Mineral Sizer:

A mineral sizer (mineral crusher calibration), currently in a commissioning phase, has been added to the plant’s ore feed. This crusher will allow the Nampala mine to meet several objectives:

The crusher will make it possible to limit the passage of large rocks within the current grinding circuit. It will prevent stoppages due to the chute being blocked, which is a significant part of the unplanned stoppages currently happening at the plant. This will increase the plant’s availability as well as its performance.

The crusher will also allow large pieces of quartz, generally richer in content, to pass through, which will contribute to improving the average grade of the ore processed at the plant.

The crusher will also provide a better understanding of the behaviour of rocks in the current process, allowing for the opportunity to treat all or part of the so-called transition ore that is currently not part of the reserves. This approach will test the possibility of being able to exploit them with the current process.

Renewal of the MININKO permit

The MININKO permit has recently been renewed. It is a strategic permit for the future of the Company. This renewal follows two other renewals (Sanoula and Diagounté) announced on September 13, 2019.

I. MININKO: On the road to discovering a new deposit.



Robex has just "renewed" the Mininko permit for 7 years in southern Mali.



The Mininko permit covers 46 km2 and is located in the Sikasso region, 335 km from Bamako. This permit is attached to the Nampala Gold Mine permit, which is particularly interesting. It is its geological and mineralogical extension.



The acquisition of this permit is the result of very important explorations carried out in 2018.

In addition, and for the record:

II. SANOULA:



Robex has just renewed the Sanoula exploration permit for 7 years in western Mali.



The Sanoula permit covers 31.5 km2 and is located in the Kayes region, more precisely in the Kéniéba circle. It is 450 km from Bamako. The geological context of the Sanoula permit reminds us of both the context of the Sadiola mine (carbonates) and the context of the Loulo mine (tourmaline facies). Moreover, the presence on the Senegal-Malian Accident permit, as in the case of Sadiola and Loulo and particularly the presence of an S-shaped change of direction to this structure, validates the potential of this permit.



Sanoula has several geological similarities with Nampala.



DIANGOUNTÉ:



Robex has just obtained a 7-year exploration permit for Northern-Diangounté in western Mali.



The Diangounté permit covers 52.14 km2 and is located in the Kayes region, precisely in the Kayes circle. It is 735 km from Bamako.



The proximity of this permit to the Sadiola and Yatela gold mine, as well as the presence of the Senegal-Malian Fault and Klöckner's Kakadian-Kérékoto Fault (1989), or the “Main Transcurrent Zone” (MTZ), are major factors that are influencing the potential of this permit.



Diangounté is venous with 5 veins having been identified within an 8 km pathway.

All of this will represent significant investments before reaching a situation where reserves are exploitable as well as a "43-101"; these investments will be made over time and for years to come.

Robex’s management team welcomes this great news that rewards years of hard work. It is a testament to the trust granted to Robex by Malian authorities.

