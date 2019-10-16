Guangxi to Produce Lithium Oxide for QMC

Vancouver, October 16, 2019 - QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSXV: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ) (OTC Pink: QMCQF) ("QMC" or "the Company") announces that it has shipped mineralized samples from the Company's 100% owned Irgon Lithium Mine Project to China-based Guangxi Non-Ferrous Limu Mining Co., Ltd. ("Guangxi") to have them test and produce a 6% battery-grade lithium oxide concentrate, under a non-disclosure agreement.

President and CEO Balraj Mann stated "Guangxi has requested we send material to them for metallurgical testing and production of a 6% lithium concentrate. We are excited with this new development as we advance our Irgon Lithium Mine Project forward." Guangxi is 51% stated-owed by the Guangxi Provincial Government with the balance of ownership being private equity with two processing facilities located in Gongcheng and Lingui, Guilin City, Guangxi, China. Guangxi currently has assets of approximately $1B USD and 500 employees with state-of-the-art ISO-9001:2000 certified analytical testing equipment.

On behalf of Company, SGS Canada has shipped mineralized (spodumene) samples from the Irgon, Irgon West, Mapetre and Central Dikes directly to Guangxi. The shipment consists of pulps (portion of sample prepared for analysis) and previously analyzed samples. QMC will also be shipping an additional larger volume of mineralized sample from the above dikes to Guangxi for further testing. As part of the negotiated agreement between QMC and Guangxi, on completion of the testing process, Guangxi will provide the Company with a report which will include test results and a flow-sheet for the production of concentrate.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bruce E. Goad, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company

QMC is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base, rare metal resource properties of merit. The Company's properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine Project and two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew, known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project. Currently, all of the company's properties are located in Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

QMC QUANTUM MINERALS CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Balraj Mann

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

