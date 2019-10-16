Westhaven Drills 2.16 Metres of 100.50 g/t Gold and 12.40 Metres of 5.74 g/t Gold in Vein Zone 1 and Extends Strike Length to 840 Metres; Drills 5.00 Metres of 7.61 g/t Gold in Vein Zone 2

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2019 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to report additional drill results from its ongoing program at its 15,542 hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Highlights of the most recent results include:

Extended Vein Zone 1 by 170 metres (m) to a total strike length of 840m.



Hole SN19-19 returned 2.16m of 100.50 g/t gold (Au) and 133.44 g/t silver (Ag) Vein Zone 1; and 5.00m of 7.61 g/t Au and 34.50 g/t Ag in Vein Zone 2.



Hole SN19-21 returned 12.40m of 5.74 g/t Au and 44.64 g/t Ag Vein Zone 1.



High grade gold mineralization intersected along strike supporting continuity of veining in the northwest portion of the South Zone.



The Company has drilled 34 holes over 14,506m of a planned 20,000m in the current drill program. Assays will be release regularly over the coming weeks and months.

Gareth Thomas, President and CEO of Westhaven stated, “The ongoing, fully financed drill program continues to successfully intersect high-grade gold and, importantly, has extended the strike length of the South Zone vein system by 170 metres to 840 metres. The property wide exploration initiative that began in May has generated new areas of interest and we are in the process of target delineation with a view to drilling these new areas in the near term.”

Five holes (SN19-16, SN19-17, SN19-18, SN19-19, and SN19-20) drilled on three sections spaced over a strike length of 100m (sections 1200, 1250, 1300) have confirmed continuity of veining in the northwestern portion of the South Zone vein system. Highlights include the extension of stronger mineralization first drilled in hole SN19-15 (Vein Zones 1 and 2) up-dip to hole SN19-19 (section 1200) which intersected up to 100.50 g/t Au over 2.16m in Vein Zone 1 and 7.61 g/t Au over 5.00m in Vein Zone 2.

Drilling farther southeast to section 800 has succeeded in extending the strike length of the South Zone vein system. Hole SN19-22 intersected quartz veins up to 1m wide over a 40m interval hosted in rhyolite and rhyolitic tuff, the preferred host rocks for the South Zone vein system. This hole confirms the continuation of the vein system to the southeast. These veins will be targeted in the near term with additional drilling to the southeast to test for stronger vein-hosted gold mineralization. One of the two drills on site is currently positioned here to test the southeastern extent of quartz veining. Recent drilling to the northwest in holes SN19-29 and SN19-31 has extended Vein Zone 1 by an additional 170 metres, giving Vein Zone 1 a total strike length of 840 metres. Vein Zone 1 remains open to the northwest and southeast.

DRILL HOLES SN19-16 - SN19-22 Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) SN19-16 111.00 116.00 5.00 2.45 11.54 225.68 227.00 1.32 7.24 4.46 SN19-17 86.00 138.70 52.70 0.93 3.34 incl 134.00 138.70 4.70 2.59 4.12 343.90 346.20 2.30 3.05 24.71 365.90 366.58 0.68 9.92 65.40 SN19-18 158.00 162.00 4.00 2.98 2.81 172.12 172.86 0.74 3.65 14.35 198.95 200.53 1.58 3.50 5.43 224.00 226.00 2.00 2.96 2.52 266.00 268.00 2.00 2.51 6.05 SN19-19 61.04 63.20 2.16 100.50 133.44 81.00 82.00 1.00 15.40 137.00 101.00 102.00 1.00 3.82 5.47 137.00 139.00 2.00 2.91 10.00 246.00 247.00 1.00 5.21 29.70 257.00 262.00 5.00 7.61 34.55 SN19-20 59.66 61.16 1.50 3.35 7.30 203.00 205.00 2.00 3.56 3.26 340.00 344.00 4.00 1.41 4.73 SN19-21 206.49 218.89 12.40 5.74 44.64 incl 206.49 209.00 2.51 11.06 98.49 incl 216.26 217.00 0.74 17.65 43.10 312.00 314.00 2.00 5.93 4.33 360.00 365.00 5.00 1.26 4.28 SN19-22 227.00 230.00 3.00 0.51 1.20 235.00 236.75 1.75 0.65 1.74

*Based on the geology of the vein zones with steep dips to the west, true widths are estimated to be about 80-90% of reported interval lengths. Please see the plan map below.

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS’s Kamloops facility each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75 micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS’s Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 micron. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold.

About Westhaven:

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 35,000 hectares (350 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration. Westhaven is committed to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility with a focus on generating positive outcomes and returns to all stakeholders. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com



