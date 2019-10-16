American Creek Receives $192,000 from Exercise of Warrants

Cardston, October 16, 2019 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received proceeds of $192,000 as a result of the exercise of 2,400,000 previously issued common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants").

The exercised Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's public offering of units completed in October of 2017. The exercise price of the Warrants was $0.08. No commissions or finder's fees were paid related to the funds received from these exercised Warrants. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

Three of those properties are located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 60% and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have 20% interests in the project. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

Tudor conducted a major drill program at Treaty Creek this summer/fall and further drill results are pending.

American Creek is also presently conducting a drill program on its 100% owned Dunwell Mine project located just outside of Stewart.

The Company also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Company is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

