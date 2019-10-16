Karmin Announces Shareholder Approval of Sale to Nexa Resources

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 - Karmin Exploration Inc. (“Karmin” or the “Company”) (TSXV and Lima Stock Exchange: KAR) is pleased to announce that, at a special meeting of shareholders of Karmin (“Shareholders”) held earlier today (the “Meeting”), Shareholders approved a special resolution (the “Arrangement Resolution”) authorizing the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) involving among other things, the acquisition of the Company by Votorantim Metals Canada Inc. (the “Purchaser”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexa Resources S.A. (“Nexa”), for cash consideration of approximately US$0.77 (the “Consideration”) for each outstanding common share of the Company (each, a “Karmin Share”), pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated August 26, 2019 among Nexa, the Purchaser, the Company and Kar Gold Inc. (“Kar Gold”).



As part of the Arrangement, Shareholders will also receive, by way of dividend, in respect of each Karmin Share that they hold immediately prior to the acquisition of the Karmin Shares by the Purchaser, one (1) common share of Kar Gold, a newly formed private company. Nexa will not be involved in the management or operations of Kar Gold. Following the closing of the Arrangement, Kar Gold will hold, among other things, 20,615,138 shares of VI Mining PLC (“VI Mining”). Kar Gold recently crystalized a contingent right to receive additional VI Mining shares following the transfer of certain non-material rights to VI Mining from Karmin’s subsidiary Mineração Rio Aripuanã Ltda.

The resolution approving the Arrangement was passed by 100% of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

Further information about the Arrangement is set forth in the materials prepared by Karmin in respect of the Meeting, which were mailed to Shareholders and are filed under Karmin’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Karmin

The common shares of Karmin are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Lima Stock Exchange and trade in both markets under the symbol “KAR”. The principal business of Karmin is to acquire, explore and develop resource properties. The Company’s key asset is its 30% interest in the construction-stage Aripuanã zinc project in Brazil.

