Teck Announces Appointment of Réal Foley as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Logistics

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2019 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced the appointment of Réal Foley as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Logistics, effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Foley succeeds Andrew Stonkus, who will retire on December 31, 2019.

“Réal’s extensive experience and proven ability make him ideally suited to develop and implement the overall marketing and logistics strategy for Teck’s base metals, coal and energy products,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO.

Mr. Foley brings to the role more than 30 years of marketing and logistics experience in the mining industry. He joined Teck in 2008 as Vice President, Marketing, Coal and was appointed Vice President, Marketing with responsibility for Coal and Base Metals in 2018.

Mr. Foley holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Montréal and a Master of Business Administration, jointly from the University of Montréal and Simon Fraser University.

