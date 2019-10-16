Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Teck Announces Vice President Appointments

21:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2019 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced the appointment of Ian Anderson as Vice President, Logistics and André Stark as Vice President, Marketing, with responsibility for Coal and Base Metals.

As Vice President, Logistics, Mr. Anderson will be responsible for coordinating Teck’s overall logistics strategy and implementing a cost efficient supply chain.

Mr. Anderson joined Teck in 2003, and since then has held numerous positions across Teck in HR, Logistics and operational functions, including most recently General Manager, Coal Logistics. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

As Vice President, Marketing, with responsibility for Coal and Base Metals, Mr. Stark will be responsible for developing and implementing Teck’s marketing and sales strategy.

Mr. Stark joined Teck in 2012 as Director, Marketing, Coal and was appointed Head, Marketing, Coal in 2018. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Industrial Engineering from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Information Systems from the University of South Africa and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Stellenbosch University.

About Teck
Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Teck Resources Ltd.

Teck Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
858265
CA8787422044
www.teck.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap