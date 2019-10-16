Teck Announces Vice President Appointments

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2019 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced the appointment of Ian Anderson as Vice President, Logistics and André Stark as Vice President, Marketing, with responsibility for Coal and Base Metals.



As Vice President, Logistics, Mr. Anderson will be responsible for coordinating Teck’s overall logistics strategy and implementing a cost efficient supply chain.



Mr. Anderson joined Teck in 2003, and since then has held numerous positions across Teck in HR, Logistics and operational functions, including most recently General Manager, Coal Logistics. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.



As Vice President, Marketing, with responsibility for Coal and Base Metals, Mr. Stark will be responsible for developing and implementing Teck’s marketing and sales strategy.

Mr. Stark joined Teck in 2012 as Director, Marketing, Coal and was appointed Head, Marketing, Coal in 2018. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Industrial Engineering from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Information Systems from the University of South Africa and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Stellenbosch University.

