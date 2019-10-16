Quarterly Production and Sales Report

GRAND BAIE, Oct. 16, 2019 - Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, “Alphamin”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its production and sales report for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Quarterly Highlights:

Tin production up 269% over prior quarter to 2,345 tons contained

Plant performance up 50% over the prior quarter and overall recoveries improved to 65% during the months of August and September 2019 (target of ~72%)

Excellent safety performance with zero lost time injuries during the quarter

Flexibility to debt repayment profile secured

This news release relates to the performance of Alphamin’s 80,75% subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining SA (“ABM”). Alphamin’s Q3-2019 Management’s Discussion and Analysis and consolidated financial statements are expected to be released on or about 31 October 2019.

Production and sales report



The following table sets forth selective operational information for the quarter ended September 2019:

Description Units Actual Quarter ended September 2019 Quarter ended June 2019* Variance Tons processed Tons 74 427 36 336 105 % Tin grade % Sn 5,6 4,7 21 % Overall plant recovery % 56 37 50 % Payable tin produced Tons 2 345 636 269 % Payable tin sold Tons 1 373 157 775 %

* Early stages of project commissioning and ramp-up

Commentary:



Contained tin production increased to 2,345 tons for the current quarter, reflecting improved plant recoveries and higher tin grades from underground. Plant recoveries averaged 65% during the months of August and September 2019 against design levels of approximately 72%. Tin grades mined and processed increased in the quarter to an average 5,6% Sn, which is expected to taper off to between 4% and 5% Sn during Q4 2019. We expect contained tin production of between 2,000 tons and 2,200 tons for the quarter ending December 2019.



Outbound road conditions necessitated the procurement of additional outsourced trucks in order to significantly reduce the current tin concentrate stockpile on-mine. We expect much improved tin concentrate sales during Q4 2019.



Debt obligations and update:



Commercial production was achieved during Q3 2019. The Company’s lenders consortium has agreed in principle, subject to a formal amendment to the credit facility, to:

Remove the requirement to fund a Debt Service Reserve Account for application towards the next debt capital instalment, which would have absorbed approximately US$1.3 million per month from commercial production to March 2020 increasing to US$2.7 million per month thereafter;

Monthly servicing of interest due on the credit facility (approximately US$1.3 million) is now scheduled to commence end November 2019 (previously from the commencement of commercial production);

Alphamin has the option to elect to defer the current quarterly debt capital repayments (which commence end March 2020) to a monthly capital repayment schedule (over 36 months) commencing July 2020 (“the Option”)

These proposed amendments to the credit facility offer Alphamin the flexibility to better manage its ongoing treasury requirements by defering up to US$16 million in debt capital repayments during the 2020 financial year, should the need arise.



For the above amendments to the credit agreement, if implemented, Alphamin will be required to pay an upfront restructuring fee of US$400,000 payable in cash. Should Alphamin exercise the Option during 2020, then a further fee of US$400,000 would be required, payable in cash.

