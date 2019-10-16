Sphinx Traces, over more than 95 Metres, a 10-Metre-Wide Copper-Gold Zone Grading up to 3.8 g/t Gold and 11.8% Copper on Calumet-Nord
MONTREAL, October 16, 2019 - Sphinx Resources Ltd. ("Sphinx" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SFX) reports the results of 56 grab samples collected in late September on the latest stripped exposure of the Shea zone, on the Calumet-Nord property (see Fig. 1). The Calumet-Nord property is located on Ile-du-Grand-Calumet in the Pontiac regional county municipality in southwestern Quebec.
Sampling conducted on this new stripped outcrop yielded grades reaching 3.8 g/t gold and 11.8% copper1 respectively (note that grab samples are selective by nature and reported values are not representative of all the mineralized zones). The delineated copper-gold zone is 8 to 10 metres wide (see Figs. 2, 3 and 5) by 95 metres long and remains open at both ends of the stripped outcrop. This early epigenetic volcanogenic mineralization is subvertical. It is disseminated in a sillimanite-muscovite-potassic feldspar-garnet-biotite schist, similar to the host rocks proximal to the Cannington deposit, an enormous volcanogenic silver deposit mined by South32 Limited in Australia. The copper-gold zone traced on the Calumet-Nord property is located 2.8 kilometres north of the former New Calumet mine, which historically produced, from 1944 to 1968, 3.8 million tonnes of ore grading 5.8% zinc, 1.6% lead, 0.3% copper, 65 g/t silver and 0.4 g/t gold. Significant gold zones (see Fig. 4) were left behind in the mine, as the mine was shut down before the price of gold ceased to be fixed at US$35/oz starting in 1972.
Jeremie Ryan, president and CEO, said he was pleased with the option agreement concluded with Tranchemontagne2 for the Calumet-Nord project, which offers strong gold and copper potential. A drilling campaign is planned for the spring of 2020, following definition of drilling targets.
Table presenting the 56 grab samples
|
NoEchant
|
UtmEst-83
|
UtmNord-Z18
|
AuPPB
|
Au g/t
|
AgPPM
|
CuPPM
|
Cu %
|
NiPPM
|
ZnPPM
|
PbPPM
|
F30501
|
368517,27
|
5064843,66
|
281
|
0,28
|
3,8
|
15000
|
1,50
|
9
|
30,5
|
11,5
|
F30502
|
368488,40
|
5064848,75
|
122
|
0,12
|
5,2
|
97000
|
9,70
|
12
|
185
|
15
|
F30503
|
368482,92
|
5064850,19
|
46
|
0,05
|
0,3
|
2510
|
0,25
|
8
|
102
|
12
|
F30504
|
368480,58
|
5064848,23
|
111
|
0,11
|
4,8
|
16800
|
1,68
|
17
|
171
|
24
|
F30505
|
368473,81
|
5064847,32
|
861
|
0,86
|
5
|
28500
|
2,85
|
12
|
214
|
16
|
F30506
|
368468,77
|
5064845,62
|
456
|
0,46
|
12,1
|
53400
|
5,34
|
11
|
366
|
15
|
F30507
|
368468,95
|
5064843,44
|
963
|
0,96
|
21,4
|
91200
|
9,12
|
14
|
332
|
18
|
F30508
|
368462,47
|
5064843,89
|
43
|
0,04
|
3,1
|
14600
|
1,46
|
10
|
80
|
16
|
F30509
|
368522,49
|
5064842,18
|
89
|
0,09
|
14,2
|
56900
|
5,69
|
15
|
137
|
20
|
F30517
|
368532,26
|
5064845,87
|
1994
|
1,99
|
39,4
|
118450
|
11,85
|
14
|
1338
|
18,5
|
F30518
|
368527,81
|
5064847,73
|
96
|
0,10
|
7,1
|
31000
|
3,10
|
12
|
178
|
15
|
F30519
|
368463,62
|
5064840,32
|
116
|
0,12
|
7,9
|
44300
|
4,43
|
15
|
152
|
17
|
F30520
|
368466,88
|
5064837,92
|
76
|
0,08
|
1
|
3430
|
0,34
|
13
|
163
|
16
|
F30521
|
368454,39
|
5064842,06
|
53
|
0,05
|
1,48
|
1024
|
44
|
F30522
|
368524,49
|
5064847,14
|
24
|
0,02
|
3010
|
0,30
|
31
|
11
|
F30527
|
368489,01
|
5064842,11
|
162
|
0,16
|
1,28
|
37
|
86
|
F30528
|
368493,52
|
5064842,80
|
151
|
0,15
|
1,37
|
62
|
31
|
F30529
|
368454,78
|
5064837,63
|
16
|
0,02
|
4640
|
0,46
|
59
|
27
|
F30530
|
368453,91
|
5064841,88
|
76
|
0,08
|
7730
|
0,77
|
87
|
23
|
F30531
|
368455,53
|
5064842,20
|
26
|
0,03
|
4420
|
0,44
|
87
|
32
|
F30532
|
368464,06
|
5064838,91
|
329
|
0,33
|
2,8
|
80
|
65
|
F30533
|
368465,59
|
5064834,72
|
4
|
0,00
|
470
|
0,05
|
45
|
9
|
F30534
|
368466,66
|
5064844,51
|
374
|
0,37
|
3,12
|
241
|
25
|
F30535
|
368471,07
|
5064845,98
|
101
|
0,10
|
3,15
|
175
|
7
|
F30536
|
368474,48
|
5064846,36
|
671
|
0,67
|
3,3
|
418
|
20
|
F30537
|
368475,46
|
5064843,04
|
623
|
0,62
|
5,66
|
3996
|
20
|
F30538
|
368477,27
|
5064843,43
|
260
|
0,26
|
3,53
|
143
|
17
|
F30539
|
368471,96
|
5064841,61
|
306
|
0,31
|
3,18
|
57
|
20
|
F30540
|
368470,50
|
5064837,50
|
246
|
0,25
|
2,04
|
70
|
14
|
F30543
|
368480,57
|
5064842,76
|
59
|
0,06
|
1356
|
0,14
|
21
|
4
|
F30544
|
368480,57
|
5064842,76
|
142
|
0,14
|
1,03
|
217
|
22
|
F30545
|
368485,07
|
5064842,26
|
41
|
0,04
|
1,31
|
113
|
15
|
F30546
|
368496,02
|
5064843,33
|
3819
|
3,82
|
2430
|
0,24
|
22
|
13
|
F30547
|
368499,60
|
5064849,41
|
168
|
0,17
|
1,54
|
56
|
17
|
F30548
|
368500,09
|
5064862,63
|
4
|
0,00
|
271
|
0,03
|
61
|
7
|
F30549
|
368507,07
|
5064862,47
|
86
|
0,09
|
75
|
0,01
|
4
|
1
|
F30550
|
368503,13
|
5064848,85
|
187
|
0,19
|
2,57
|
106
|
21
|
P190151
|
368506,70
|
5064842,93
|
62
|
0,06
|
7430
|
0,74
|
44
|
29
|
P190152
|
368526,05
|
5064840,32
|
71
|
0,07
|
7390
|
0,74
|
108
|
17
|
P190153
|
368527,76
|
5064839,55
|
295
|
0,30
|
5470
|
0,55
|
101
|
9
|
P190154
|
368532,66
|
5064842,58
|
79
|
0,08
|
9420
|
0,94
|
74
|
18
|
P190155
|
368536,82
|
5064846,78
|
33
|
0,03
|
6820
|
0,68
|
47
|
13
|
P190156
|
368537,63
|
5064848,60
|
69
|
0,07
|
3,65
|
113
|
18
|
P190157
|
368459,91
|
5064841,99
|
44
|
0,04
|
6450
|
0,65
|
115
|
23
|
P190158
|
368465,22
|
5064840,60
|
13
|
0,01
|
4340
|
0,43
|
79
|
18
|
P190159
|
368464,96
|
5064843,42
|
188
|
0,19
|
7810
|
0,78
|
35
|
12
|
P190160
|
368473,24
|
5064843,95
|
106
|
0,11
|
7160
|
0,72
|
132
|
17
|
P190161
|
368482,91
|
5064848,42
|
65
|
0,07
|
7750
|
0,78
|
176
|
16
|
P190162
|
368489,21
|
5064842,63
|
91
|
0,09
|
1,35
|
44
|
7
|
P190163
|
368515,58
|
5064843,70
|
83
|
0,08
|
3,69
|
91
|
20
|
P190164
|
368517,70
|
5064841,74
|
443
|
0,44
|
1,61
|
120
|
17
|
P190165
|
368517,14
|
5064840,38
|
51
|
0,05
|
1,02
|
71
|
12
|
P190166
|
368521,68
|
5064841,45
|
26
|
0,03
|
4010
|
0,40
|
178
|
16
|
P190167
|
368533,75
|
5064844,12
|
628
|
0,63
|
2770
|
0,28
|
25
|
4
|
P190168
|
368534,53
|
5064846,94
|
49
|
0,05
|
1,12
|
60
|
6
|
P190169
|
368511,92
|
5064843,61
|
5
|
0,01
|
5110
|
0,51
|
54
|
14
Analytical Protocol
The gold geochemical analysis were performed by pyroanalysis on 30g weighted sample and an atomic absorption finish. The base metal geochemical analysis were performed by atomic absorption after total dissolution in 3 acids, on 0.5g weighted sample. The samples were analysed by Lab Expert Inc. laboratory from Rouyn-Noranda.
Qualified Person
This press release was prepared by Michel Gauthier, Ph.D., FSEG, P.Geo., Qualified Person of the Corporation under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects. Mr. Gauthier is also a director of the Corporation.
About Sphinx
Sphinx is a mineral exploration company that focuses its activities in southwestern Quebec in search of deposits of precious metals (palladium, platinum, gold and silver) and base metals (zinc, copper, lead). Sphinx is particularly active in the MRC Pontiac where its President and Chief Executive Officer resides. It has a strong local shareholding that contributes towards social acceptability.
For further information, please consult Sphinx's website or contact
Jeremie Ryan
President and Chief Executive Officer
819 664 2632
info@sphinxresources.ca
www.sphinxresources.ca
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Sphinx's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Sphinx from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.
All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Sphinx does not undertake to update any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
[1] At current metal prices, 1% copper is equivalent to 1.17 grams of gold per tonne considering a price of US$2.56/lb for copper and of US$1,491/oz Troyes for gold, as of October 6 and 7, 2019
[2] Ressources Tranchemontagne inc. is a company controlled by Michel Gauthier
SOURCE: Sphinx Resources Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/563240/Sphinx-Traces-over-more-than-95-Metres-a-10-Metre-Wide-Copper-Gold-Zone-Grading-up-to-38-gt-Gold-and-118-Copper-on-Calumet-Nord