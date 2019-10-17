Clean Commodities Corp. Completes Name Change to Dixie Gold Inc.

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2019 - Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) ("Clean Commodities" or the "Corporation") is pleased to confirm that it has completed its corporate name change to Dixie Gold Inc., as originally announced by news release dated October 8, 2019.

Effective as of market open on Thursday, October 17, 2019, the Corporation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under a new stock symbol, DG.

The Corporation will be assuming a new CUSIP number, 25552L102, and a new ISIN number, CA25552L1022.

The Corporation will also be launching a new website in the near future to be located at www.dixiegold.ca.

There is no change in the capitalization structure of the Corporation.

About Clean Commodities Corp.

Clean Commodities Corp. (TSXV:CLE) is a mining exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of mineral exploration projects. For more information, please visit www.cleancommodities.com.

