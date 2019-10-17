Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Clean Commodities Corp. Completes Name Change to Dixie Gold Inc.

04:27 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2019 -  Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) ("Clean Commodities" or the "Corporation") is pleased to confirm that it has completed its corporate name change to Dixie Gold Inc., as originally announced by news release dated October 8, 2019.

Effective as of market open on Thursday, October 17, 2019, the Corporation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under a new stock symbol, DG.

The Corporation will be assuming a new CUSIP number, 25552L102, and a new ISIN number, CA25552L1022.

The Corporation will also be launching a new website in the near future to be located at www.dixiegold.ca.

There is no change in the capitalization structure of the Corporation.

About Clean Commodities Corp.

Clean Commodities Corp. (TSXV:CLE) is a mining exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of mineral exploration projects. For more information, please visit www.cleancommodities.com.

Signed,

Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements 

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Clean Commodities Corp.



Contact
Contact Info: Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer, 604-652-1710, info@cleancommodities.com, www.cleancommodities.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Clean Commodities Corp.

Clean Commodities Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2ALYM
CA18452P1099
www.cleancommodities.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap