Drilling Resumes at the Hat Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

VANCOUVER, October 17, 2019 - Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSXV:DBV)(OTC:DBLVF)(FRANKFURT:1D4) is pleased to announce that it has resumed diamond drilling at its Hat Gold-Copper porphyry, located in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The drilling program targets the deeply rooted high chargeability and low resistivity areas developed by the high resolution 3D IP survey. The first drill hole is directed to the northwest of the Lisle deposit that has demonstrated strong Gold and Copper mineralization previously.

Shown below are selected intervals which have intersected the edge of the IP Survey targets at Lisle:

DDH From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Co

(ppm) Cu

Eq(%) Au

Eq(g/t) H022 45.5 463.8 418.3 0.25 0.25 0.40 88 0.52 0.61 H022 Incl. 304.9 415.0 110.1 0.42 0.57 0.80 138 1.02 1.21 H023 56.7 513.0 456.3 0.20 0.24 0.50 85 0.47 0.56 H023 Incl. 67.9 400.3 332.4 0.25 0.29 0.55 97 0.57 0.68 H023 Incl. 190.6 225.5 34.9 0.68 0.38 0.49 142 1.05 1.24 H023 Incl. 270.6 350.7 80.1 0.44 0.59 0.41 113 1.03 1.22



Cu Eq(%) and Au Eq(g/t) : Are calculated based on Cu @$2.60/lb, Au @$1503/oz, Ag @$17.5/oz, Co @$17/lb

The current drilling program will examine the deep IP targets including the gold prospect located north of the Lisle deposit as reported in the Company's news release dated 28/May/2019.

"I am pleased to resume drilling on the basis of interpretations and projections of our strong database that includes information from more than 10,000 metres of drilling and our state of the art geological, geochemical, and high resolution deep 3D IP geophysical surveys. Doubleview has explored the Hat property since 2011 and even though the accumulated data provides numerous areas for making new discoveries, the initial priority is to expand the Lisle Zone, followed by stepping out to other areas. I am very pleased to report that after re-entering drill hole H-26 at a depth of 568m with the objective of adding a minimum of 300 metres length, visual inspection of cores shows a continuation of Lisle zone type mineralization." President and CEO, Mr. Farshad Shirvani stated.

About the Hat Project:

The Hat Property is considered a probable porphyry gold-copper deposit with characteristics similar to those of many of British Columbia's major deposits. Sulphide mineralization, primarily chalcopyrite, occurs in fracture zones in dioritic intrusive rocks and strongly altered andesitic volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks of Upper Triassic age.

Doubleview acquired the Hat Property in 2011 and has conducted several programs of exploration.

Qualified Person

Mr. Erik A. Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder of the Hat Project.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

https://www.accesswire.com/563300/Drilling-Resumes-at-the-Hat-Copper-Gold-Porphyry-Project