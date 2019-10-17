Plateau Energy Metals Provides Update on Administrative Appeals

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 - Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PLU | OTCQB: PLUUF) reports that in adherence to the 90-day deadline prescribed by the Ministry of Energy and Mines in Peru (“MINEM”), the Company’s subsidiary, Macusani Yellowcake S.A.C. (“Macusani”), has commenced the judicial process (Demanda Contencioso Administrativa) to overturn the Mining Council’s decision to support INGEMMET’s resolution that deemed 32 mineral concessions invalid for late good standing fee payments. The final objective of this judicial process is to maintain valid title of ownership of these 32 mining concessions and to stop the Institute of Geology Mining and Metallurgy’s (“INGEMMET”) further advancement of the administrative process to invalidate the titles.



INGEMMET has posted documents for ten (10) of the 32 concession appeals (“Recursos de Nulidad” or “Recursos”) filed by Macusani in August 2019, which simply state:

It is not the Mining Council’s place to consider these Recursos; and

Macusani is invited to pursue the judicial process to resolve this.

There is no acknowledgement of the facts and arguments presented in the Recursos as being taken into consideration.

Dual Processes

The Company took the decision to initiate the judicial process earlier as a precautionary measure, should the administrative process be fully exhausted. The administrative process continues within MINEM. The judicial process, should it be fully pursued, will be against the Mining Council’s decision to support INGEMMET’s resolution that deemed the 32 concessions invalid. Subsequent to the first Mining Council resolutions, the Company supplemented its strong existing in-house legal team with the addition of two legal firms and a legal advisor with expertise in mining and administrative laws and judicial processes.

The Recursos were filed with the objective of offering the Mining Council a strong motivation to rule in favour of a self-change of opinion (Nulidad de Oficio), which is permitted under Peruvian law. Considering this legal aspect, Macusani continues and insists with the administrative procedure as part of its dual track approach.

The INGEMMET online database has been updated to include 10 of the concessions as in the “process of change” and it is expected the remaining 22 concessions will be updated the same way in due course.

The INGEMMET database continues to reflect the concessions are in good standing, however it is possible this could change in time unless the administrative process, which remains open, results in a change of the Mining Council’s first resolution (Nulidad de Oficio). A Nulidad de Oficio or “self-change resolution” is how the Mining Council resolutions have been changed in past precedents and typically the Mining Council does not officially consider the Recursos as the basis for change. It is a complex series of layers of administration that contributes to the Company’s need to pursue multiple avenues to resolve this unjust matter.

More detail on this process, including the full background and chronology of events, is available in the news releases dated July 31, 2019 and August 6, 2019.

Plateau Energy Metals Inc., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani lithium project and Macusani uranium project in southeastern Peru, both of which are situated near significant infrastructure.

