Preliminary Third Quarter Results Show 2019 Targets Well Within Range

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick” or the “Company”) said today its full-year production was continuing to trend towards the upper end of the 5.1 to 5.6 million ounce guidance range while costs were likely to be at the lower end of the forecast.



Commenting on the group’s preliminary production results for the third quarter, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said another strong performance across the portfolio reflected the progress management had made in rebuilding a new, value-focused Barrick since the merger with Randgold at the beginning of the year.

The third quarter results, which include the impact of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture established on 1 July, show preliminary third quarter sales of 1.32 million ounces of gold and 64 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary third quarter production of 1.31 million ounces of gold and 111 million pounds of copper. The average market price for gold in the third quarter was $1,472 per ounce, while the average market price for copper in the third quarter was $2.63 per pound.

Preliminary gold sales and production were slightly below second quarter levels as North Mara in Tanzania was affected by operational restrictions that were in place for most of the third quarter but were lifted by quarter-end. Third quarter gold cost of sales per ounce1 is expected to be approximately 11-13% higher than the second quarter, primarily due to higher depreciation resulting from purchase price adjustments at Nevada Gold Mines. A quarter-over-quarter increase in total cash costs per ounce2 and gold all-in sustaining costs per ounce2 of approximately 8-10% and 12-14% respectively, is expected, in line with guidance for the year.

Preliminary third quarter copper production was higher than the second quarter of the year, primarily as a result of higher production at Lumwana. Preliminary third quarter copper sales were lower than production levels due to a major refurbishment at one of the third-party smelters that processes a portion of the concentrate produced by Lumwana. The refurbishment is expected to be completed by the end of this year. We continue to evaluate alternative smelter opportunities during this maintenance period. Third quarter copper cost of sales per pound1 are expected to be in line with the prior quarter and C1 cash costs per pound2 are expected to be 2-4% higher than the second quarter. As a result of the lower sales volumes, copper all-in sustaining costs per pound2 are expected to increase 13-15% quarter-over-quarter. The 2019 copper production and cost guidance is unchanged.

Barrick will provide additional discussion and analysis regarding its third quarter production and sales when the Company reports its quarterly results before North American markets open on November 6, 2019. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation on the results in London, UK, at 14:00 UTC (GMT) / 09:00 EST on that day. The presentation will be linked to a webcast and conference call.

The following table includes preliminary gold and copper production and sales results from Barrick’s operations:

Three months ended September 30, 2019 Production Sales Gold (equity ounces (000s)) Carlin3 (61.5%) 278 272 Cortez (61.5%) 126 126 Turquoise Ridge4 (61.5%) 82 96 Phoenix (61.5%) 25 19 Long Canyon (61.5%) 24 24 Nevada Gold Mines (61.5%) 535 537 Loulo-Gounkoto (80%) 153 155 Pueblo Viejo (60%) 139 136 Kibali (45%) 91 89 Porgera (47.5%) 75 75 Tongon (89.7%) 62 66 Tanzania5 (63.9%) 53 59 Veladero (50%) 58 59 Kalgoorlie (50%) 58 58 Hemlo 49 50 Lagunas Norte 33 33 Total Gold 1,306 1,317 Copper (equity pounds (millions)) Lumwana 65 24 Zaldívar (50%) 31 25 Jabal Sayid (50%) 15 15 Total Copper 111 64

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by: Steven Yopps, MMSA, Barrick’s Director - Metallurgy, North America; Chad Yuhasz, P.Geo, Barrick’s Mineral Resource Manager, Latin America and Australia Pacific; and Simon Bottoms, CGeol, Barrick's Mineral Resources Manager, Africa and Middle East – each a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Endnote 1

Cost of sales applicable to gold per ounce is calculated using cost of sales applicable to gold on an attributable basis (removing the non-controlling interest of 40% Pueblo Viejo, 36.1% Tanzania, 40% South Arturo, 20% Loulo-Gounkoto and 10.3% of Tongon and including our proportionate share of cost of sales attributable to equity method investments (Kibali and Morila) in cost of sales), divided by attributable gold ounces. The non-controlling interest of 38.5% Nevada Gold Mines is also removed from cost of sales from July 1, 2019 onwards. Cost of sales applicable to copper per pound is calculated using cost of sales applicable to copper including our proportionate share of cost of sales attributable to equity method investments (Zaldívar and Jabal Sayid), divided by consolidated copper pounds (including our proportionate share of copper pounds from our equity method investments).

Endnote 2

Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce and all-in costs per ounce are non-GAAP financial measures which are calculated based on the definition published by the World Gold Council (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by 26 gold mining companies from around the world, including Barrick). The WGC is not a regulatory organization. Management uses these measures to monitor the performance of our gold mining operations and its ability to generate positive cash flow, both on an individual site basis and an overall company basis.

Total cash costs start with our cost of sales related to gold production and removes depreciation, the non-controlling interest of cost of sales and includes by-product credits. All-in sustaining costs start with total cash costs and include sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs and reclamation cost accretion and amortization. These additional costs reflect the expenditures made to maintain current production levels.

Starting from the first quarter of 2019, we have renamed "cash costs" to "total cash costs" when referring to our gold operations. The calculation of total cash costs is identical to our previous calculation of cash costs with only a change in the naming convention of this non-GAAP measure.

Starting from the first quarter of 2019, we have included sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures on a cash basis instead of an accrual basis. As a result of adopting IFRS 16 Leases, the full lease amount is included in accrued capital expenditures on initial recognition. We believe that the change in capital expenditures from an accrual basis to a cash basis better reflects the timing of costs associated with our operations. The original World Gold Council ("WGC") Guidance Note explicitly excluded certain financing activities from all-in sustaining costs and all-in costs. As a result of the new lease accounting standard, the WGC Guidance Note was updated to include both the principal and interest portion of the cash lease payment in the all-in sustaining costs and all-in cost metrics. We have updated our calculation accordingly. Prior periods have not been restated but would not be materially different.

We believe that our use of total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs and all-in costs will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick in understanding the costs associated with producing gold, understanding the economics of gold mining, assessing our operating performance and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall company basis. Due to the capital-intensive nature of the industry and the long useful lives over which these items are depreciated, there can be a significant timing difference between net earnings calculated in accordance with IFRS and the amount of free cash flow that is being generated by a mine and therefore we believe these measures are useful non-GAAP operating metrics and supplement our IFRS disclosures. These measures are not representative of all of our cash expenditures as they do not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments. These measures do not include depreciation or amortization.

Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs and all-in costs are intended to provide additional information only and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not equivalent to net income or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Although the WGC has published a standardized definition, other companies may calculate these measures differently.

C1 cash costs per pound and all-in sustaining costs per pound are non-GAAP financial measures related to our copper mine operations. We believe that C1 cash costs per pound enables investors to better understand the performance of our copper operations in comparison to other copper producers who present results on a similar basis. C1 cash costs per pound excludes royalties and production taxes and non-routine charges as they are not direct production costs. All-in sustaining costs per pound is similar to the gold all-in sustaining costs metric and management uses this to better evaluate the costs of copper production. We believe this measure enables investors to better understand the operating performance of our copper mines as this measure reflects all of the sustaining expenditures incurred in order to produce copper. All-in sustaining costs per pound includes C1 cash costs, sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs, royalties and production taxes, reclamation cost accretion and amortization and write-downs taken on inventory to net realizable value.

Barrick will provide a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures when the Company reports its quarterly results on November 6, 2019.

Endnote 3

Includes Goldstrike and Nevada Gold Mines' 60% equity share of South Arturo.

Endnote 4

Includes Twin Creeks.

Endnote 5

Formerly known as Acacia Mining plc Acacia's non-controlling shareholders were bought out by Barrick on September 17, 2019. As a matter of convenience we have accounted for Acacia on a 63.9% basis for the entire month of September (which represents Barrick's equity share prior to the completion of the transaction on September 17, 2019.)

