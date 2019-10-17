Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. Expands Mineralization with Discovery of Lowhee Zone

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW
New Drilling Intersects 6.13 g/t Gold Over 5.95 m. High Grade Zones Confirmed on Cow Mountain Infill Including 9.60 g/t Gold over 11.1 m, 102 g/t Gold Over 0.50 m and 358 g/t Gold Over 0.50 m

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: BGM. the "Company" or "BGM") is pleased to announce the new drilling results from the 2019 exploration and category conversion program at the Company's flagship Cariboo Gold Project in central British Columbia.

New results from 39 recent holes on Barkerville Mountain (KL Zone) include 10.92 g/t Au over 3.65 meters including a sample of 30.20 g/t Au over 0.90 meter in exploration hole BM-19-057, 6.60 g/t Au over 7.25 meters in BM-19-068 and 44.20 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole BM-19-078, located approximately 500 meters from the Bonanza Ledge deposit. The apparent strike length of this system is 1.5 kilometers, outlined from the recent drill results and the Company's detailed lithological and structural mapping programs conducted over the last two years.

A new target area was tested between the Cow Mountain and Bonanza Ledge deposits, east of the Lowhee Fault. The first five holes in this area, known as the Lowhee Zone, have returned anomalous gold results including 30.80 g/t Au over 0.70 meter in BM-19-084, 5.10 g/t Au over 5.95 meters in BM-19-087 and 6.13 g/t Au over 5.15 meters in BM-19-088. This area is interpreted to be the offset extension of Cow Mountain, based on the Company's detailed lithological and structural mapping programs and geochemical sampling. The Company is currently exploring this area with one diamond drill rig.

In addition to recent drilling on Barkerville Mountain, one diamond drill rig is operating to further delineate the Cow Mountain Deposit. The infill drilling on Cow Mountain continues to confirm the continuity of vein corridors with high grade intercepts including CM-19-008, which assayed 83.19 g/t Au over 2.60 g/t Au including 358 g/t Au over 0.50 meter, CM-19-019 intersected a vein corridor that assayed 9.60 g/t Au over 11.10 meters including a sample of 129 g/t Au over 0.50 meter and CM-19-020 assayed 9.17 g/t Au over 10.25 meters including a sample of 60.70 g/t Au over 1.40 meters.

Barkerville Mountain Drilling Highlights (KL Zone)

  • BM-19-040: 5.36 g/t Au over 6.60 meters
  • BM-19-047: 28.40 g/t Au over 1.00 meter
  • BM-19-057: 10.92 g/t Au over 3.65 meters including 30.20 g/t Au over 0.90 meter
  • BM-19-068: 6.60 g/t Au over 7.25 meters
  • BM-19-074: 7.91 g/t Au over 6.40 meters
  • BM-19-078: 44.20 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

NEW Lowhee Zone Drilling Highlights

  • BM-19-084: 30.80 g/t Au over 0.70 meter
  • BM-19-087: 5.10 g/t Au over 5.95 meters
  • BM-19-088: 6.13 g/t Au over 5.15 meters

  Cow Mountain Drilling Highlights

  • CM-19-001: 6.33 g/t Au over 7.20 meters
  • CM-19-003: 9.21 g/t Au over 3.75 meters
  • CM-19-004: 38.77 g/t Au over 1.50 meters including 102 g/t Au over 0.50 meter
  • CM-19-008: 83.19 g/t Au over 2.60 meters including 358 g/t Au over 0.50 meter
  • CM-19-011: 26.0 g/t Au over 1.50 meters
  • CM-19-011: 70.7 g/t Au over 0.50 meter
  • CM-19-014: 14.61 g/t Au over 5.60 meters including 55.7 g/t Au over 0.50 meter
  • CM-19-019:9.60 g/t Au over 11.10 meters including 129 g/t Au over 0.50 meter
  • CM-19-020: 9.17 g/t Au over 10.25 meters including 60.70 g/t Au over 1.40 meters
  • CM-19-022: 13.68 g/t Au over 3.50 meters including 88.90 g/t Au over 0.50 meter
  • CM-19-025:5.94 g/t Au over 12.40 meters including 40.90 g/t Au over 1.10 meters

True widths are estimated to be 50 to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.

Complete assay highlights are presented in Tables 1 and 2 below. Drill hole collar information is presented in Table 3 and Illustrated in Figures 1 to 3. The Cariboo Gold Project 3D deposit model with drill hole locations and assay highlights is located on the Company's website:

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. 3D Deposit Model 

Mineralized quartz veins on the Cariboo Gold Project are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz within the axis of the F3 fold and hosted within the sandstones. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and down plunge. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Cariboo Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Project Geologists, Felipe Castaneda and Kevin Pinkerton. As per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at the Company's secure facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Company has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on upgrading and expanding the May 2018 43-101 compliant resource within the 8 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation's team is focused on completing required studies in order to pemit underground mining on Cow and Island Mountains.

Cautionary Statement on Forward -Looking Information
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Table 1: Barkerville Mountain Length Weighted Gold Composites

HOLE ID

DEPTH
FROM
(M)

DEPTH
TO (M)

LENGTH
(M)

AU G/T

TARGET

BM-19-040

118.80

119.30

0.50

18.45

KL Zone

BM-19-040

128.50

129.00

0.50

9.13

BM-19-040

164.65

171.25

6.60

5.36

BM-19-040

Including

165.50

167.00

1.50

10.65

BM-19-040

and

167.00

168.00

1.00

12.60

BM-19-041

376.30

378.00

1.70

9.08

KL Zone

BM-19-041

384.70

385.20

0.50

4.27

BM-19-041

389.10

389.60

0.50

5.33

BM-19-042

161.95

162.50

0.55

7.96

KL Zone

BM-19-042

202.10

203.05

0.95

8.15

BM-19-043

136.90

137.75

0.85

3.06

KL Zone

BM-19-043

150.00

151.50

1.50

8.99

BM-19-043

171.30

171.80

0.50

5.31

BM-19-043

185.20

185.80

0.60

21.70

BM-19-043

219.40

221.10

1.70

13.24

BM-19-043

Including

219.40

220.10

0.70

29.90

BM-19-044

136.45

137.10

0.65

8.73

KL Zone

BM-19-044

171.70

172.65

0.95

4.39

BM-19-045

46.15

46.75

0.60

4.11

KL Zone

BM-19-045

48.00

48.65

0.65

2.91

BM-19-045

115.00

115.50

0.50

43.40

BM-19-045

128.65

129.40

0.75

21.30

BM-19-046

30.10

31.00

0.90

2.68

KL Zone

BM-19-046

123.65

125.05

1.40

2.36

BM-19-047

60.50

61.50

1.00

28.40

KL Zone

BM-19-047

78.10

78.90

0.80

5.71

BM-19-047

85.70

86.20

0.50

4.27

BM-19-047

92.50

93.10

0.60

6.20

BM-19-047

100.50

101.00

0.50

3.88

BM-19-047

110.10

111.60

1.50

3.70

BM-19-047

150.80

151.60

0.80

3.26

BM-19-047

160.00

161.00

1.00

7.43

BM-19-048

27.00

27.55

0.55

4.00

KL Zone

BM-19-049

30.00

30.50

0.50

14.05

KL Zone

BM-19-049

77.55

78.10

0.55

27.80

BM-19-049

90.00

91.25

1.25

4.29

BM-19-049

Including

90.00

90.50

0.50

7.06

BM-19-050

54.50

55.00

0.50

3.17

KL Zone

BM-19-050

85.00

85.80

0.80

6.90

BM-19-050

166.75

167.45

0.70

3.18

BM-19-050

268.50

269.00

0.50

2.74

BM-19-050

274.60

275.20

0.60

4.13

BM-19-051

No significant assays


KL Zone

BM-19-052

42.00

43.00

1.00

4.21

KL Zone

BM-19-052

84.80

85.60

0.80

4.92

BM-19-052

298.00

300.30

2.30

3.31

BM-19-052

Including

298.00

298.60

0.60

9.54

BM-19-053

113.90

114.60

0.70

2.58

KL Zone

BM-19-053

140.95

141.55

0.60

5.72

BM-19-053

244.60

245.10

0.50

4.17

BM-19-053

249.15

249.65

0.50

6.59

BM-19-053

416.25

418.65

2.40

7.67

BM-19-053

Including

416.25

417.00

0.75

19.65

BM-19-053

437.15

437.65

0.50

6.22

BM-19-054

156.30

156.80

0.50

2.92

KL Zone

BM-19-054

166.00

166.50

0.50

7.65

BM-19-054

252.50

253.00

0.50

4.26

BM-19-055

36.20

46.10

9.90

1.54

KL Zone

BM-19-055

Including

36.20

36.70

0.50

4.98

BM-19-055

and

38.70

39.25

0.55

4.10

BM-19-055

and

43.20

44.10

0.90

3.73

BM-19-055

and

45.60

46.10

0.50

2.92

BM-19-055

62.50

63.10

0.60

2.69

BM-19-055

137.55

138.50

0.95

7.08

BM-19-056

270.00

270.55

0.55

2.87

KL Zone

BM-19-056

343.80

344.30

0.50

5.72

BM-19-057

220.90

221.40

0.50

6.01

KL Zone

BM-19-057

235.60

236.10

0.50

12.05

BM-19-057

258.25

261.90

3.65

10.92

BM-19-057

Including

258.25

258.95

0.70

11.00

BM-19-057

and

261.00

261.90

0.90

30.20

BM-19-057

278.30

279.10

0.80

5.56

BM-19-057

305.10

311.00

5.90

2.61

BM-19-057

Including

310.50

311.00

0.50

13.45

BM-19-058

85.55

86.50

0.95

3.36

KL Zone

BM-19-058

101.00

101.90

0.90

7.17

BM-19-058

110.95

111.80

0.85

4.21

BM-19-058

117.70

118.85

1.15

4.72

BM-19-059

11.40

11.90

0.50

5.22

KL Zone

BM-19-059

111.90

112.40

0.50

9.02

BM-19-060

32.40

33.00

0.60

10.30

KL Zone

BM-19-060

64.90

65.95

1.05

4.14

BM-19-061

No significant assays


KL Zone

BM-19-062

No significant assays


KL Zone

BM-19-063

117.30

118.60

1.30

18.93

KL Zone

BM-19-063

Including

117.30

118.10

0.80

27.60

BM-19-063

276.40

276.90

0.50

2.74

BM-19-064

92.30

94.00

1.70

5.61

KL Zone

BM-19-064

Including

92.30

93.10

0.80

8.68

BM-19-065

49.60

50.50

0.90

4.28

KL Zone

BM-19-065

56.40

56.90

0.50

9.96

BM-19-065

188.00

188.50

0.50

3.21

BM-19-065

222.45

223.40

0.95

10.15

BM-19-065

238.10

238.95

0.85

4.31

BM-19-065

320.55

324.40

3.85

5.92

BM-19-065

Including

322.80

323.90

1.10

17.55

BM-19-065

342.25

343.10

0.85

10.65

BM-19-065

387.25

388.05

0.80

4.56

BM-19-065

407.25

409.10

1.85

8.00

BM-19-065

Including

407.25

407.80

0.55

21.10

BM-19-066

146.00

148.50

2.50

3.37

KL Zone

BM-19-066

Including

147.50

148.50

1.00

6.06

BM-19-066

175.90

176.40

0.50

4.79

BM-19-066

178.50

179.00

0.50

6.60

BM-19-066

202.85

203.50

0.65

5.18

BM-19-066

340.10

340.90

0.80

5.74

BM-19-067

No significant assays


KL Zone

BM-19-068

20.10

20.75

0.65

5.73

KL Zone

BM-19-068

66.20

66.70

0.50

2.93

BM-19-068

69.00

70.00

1.00

3.37

BM-19-068

159.50

176.90

17.40

1.09

BM-19-068

Including

164.15

164.70

0.55

4.67

BM-19-068

and

169.65

170.30

0.65

4.58

BM-19-068

and

174.15

174.65

0.50

10.35

BM-19-068

185.30

192.55

7.25

6.60

BM-19-068

Including

185.30

186.70

1.40

10.60

BM-19-068

and

189.55

190.30

0.75

11.40

BM-19-068

and

190.90

191.60

0.70

19.70

BM-19-068

210.10

212.35

2.25

2.57

BM-19-068

Including

210.10

210.65

0.55

7.28

BM-19-068

216.40

217.15

0.75

5.02

BM-19-068

226.50

229.20

2.70

3.12

BM-19-068

Including

228.50

229.20

0.70

10.30

BM-19-069

65.50

66.00

0.50

6.98

KL Zone

BM-19-069

206.40

206.90

0.50

6.12

BM-19-069

242.70

245.40

2.70

2.42

BM-19-069

Including

242.70

243.90

1.20

5.05

BM-19-069

273.00

277.00

4.00

1.36

BM-19-069

Including

274.05

274.55

0.50

4.16

BM-19-069

318.00

318.50

0.50

5.16

BM-19-069

324.85

325.55

0.70

3.99

BM-19-070

57.50

60.00

2.50

1.93

KL Zone

BM-19-070

196.60

197.10

0.50

3.15

BM-19-070

247.00

247.50

0.50

4.11

BM-19-071

17.75

21.75

4.00

6.66

KL Zone

BM-19-071

Including

19.85

20.35

0.50

27.30

BM-19-071

and

21.25

21.75

0.50

21.20

BM-19-071

123.65

124.95

1.30

7.05

BM-19-071

Including

124.25

124.95

0.70

10.85

BM-19-071

151.05

151.55

0.50

15.50

BM-19-071

159.45

160.00

0.55

4.32

BM-19-071

188.15

188.85

0.70

8.13

BM-19-071

190.85

191.35

0.50

3.48

BM-19-071

259.30

260.00

0.70

4.90

BM-19-071

284.25

284.85

0.60

14.80

BM-19-071

334.80

336.75

1.95

5.08

BM-19-071

Including

336.10

336.75

0.65

10.60

BM-19-071

365.50

366.30

0.80

4.07

BM-19-072

212.50

213.05

0.55

8.37

KL Zone

BM-19-072

261.00

261.90

0.90

3.04

BM-19-072

320.85

326.00

5.15

2.80

BM-19-072

Including

325.05

326.00

0.95

10.15

BM-19-072

354.10

355.10

1.00

6.51

BM-19-072

370.30

370.80

0.50

9.64

BM-19-072

398.35

399.45

1.10

4.05

BM-19-072

406.30

407.60

1.30

7.13

BM-19-072

462.80

463.30

0.50

3.85

BM-19-073

48.30

49.00

0.70

3.09

KL Zone

BM-19-073

57.20

57.85

0.65

5.73

BM-19-073

100.00

100.50

0.50

6.89

BM-19-073

143.30

144.00

0.70

5.61

BM-19-073

159.00

159.70

0.70

4.20

BM-19-073

181.60

182.65

1.05

5.99

BM-19-073

Including

182.15

182.65

0.50

10.85

BM-19-073

189.40

189.90

0.50

18.00

BM-19-073

193.40

197.70

4.30

3.15

BM-19-073

Including

197.20

197.70

0.50

21.10

BM-19-073

409.80

414.00

4.20

4.38

BM-19-073

Including

409.80

410.30

0.50

14.65

BM-19-073

and

411.75

412.65

0.90

10.30

BM-19-073

432.80

433.35

0.55

4.15

BM-19-074

103.30

103.95

0.65

6.40

KL Zone

BM-19-074

108.85

109.50

0.65

4.33

BM-19-074

131.30

132.00

0.70

12.55

BM-19-074

179.20

185.60

6.40

7.91

BM-19-074

Including

180.00

181.10

1.10

11.05

BM-19-074

and

184.15

185.60

1.45

18.55

BM-19-074

195.20

195.90

0.70

6.11

BM-19-074

222.85

223.60

0.75

11.75

BM-19-074

319.50

320.00

0.50

3.25

BM-19-075

32.65

33.15

0.50

2.54

KL Zone

BM-19-075

45.35

45.95

0.60

2.20

BM-19-075

52.15

53.20

1.05

2.49

BM-19-076

28.00

28.50

0.50

7.52

KL Zone

BM-19-076

48.00

49.35

1.35

5.68

BM-19-076

60.10

61.40

1.30

11.50

BM-19-076

65.50

66.50

1.00

5.11

BM-19-076

174.00

174.50

0.50

5.63

BM-19-076

292.15

292.75

0.60

4.73

BM-19-077

48.90

50.00

1.10

3.92

KL Zone

BM-19-077

Including

48.90

49.40

0.50

7.70

BM-19-077

61.00

61.50

0.50

16.25

BM-19-077

152.85

153.35

0.50

11.00

BM-19-077

210.00

210.50

0.50

3.79

BM-19-077

318.50

319.00

0.50

3.38

BM-19-078

15.75

19.00

3.25

4.17

KL Zone

BM-19-078

Including

15.75

16.25

0.50

22.50

BM-19-078

36.50

37.00

0.50

12.30

BM-19-078

112.75

113.25

0.50

44.20

BM-19-078

123.55

124.55

1.00

7.42

BM-19-078

199.50

200.00

0.50

10.95

BM-19-078

252.30

252.85

0.55

11.95

BM-19-078

269.90

270.40

0.50

3.29

BM-19-078

429.00

429.50

0.50

5.16

BM-19-079

Assays Pending


KL Zone

BM-19-080

Assays Pending


KL Zone

BM-19-081

132.85

134.00

1.15

7.79

Lowhee

BM-19-081

140.70

141.30

0.60

4.00

BM-19-081

244.75

245.25

0.50

5.61

BM-19-081

277.20

277.80

0.60

6.58

BM-19-081

447.25

448.00

0.75

3.67

BM-19-082

Assays Pending


KL Zone

BM-19-083

Assays Pending


KL Zone

BM-19-084

84.50

86.25

1.75

14.41

Lowhee

BM-19-084

Including

85.55

86.25

0.70

30.80

BM-19-084

95.85

99.10

3.25

5.72

BM-19-084

Including

96.80

98.30

1.50

11.85

BM-19-084

395.25

395.85

0.60

7.95

BM-19-085

Assays Pending


KL Zone

BM-19-086

68.00

68.50

0.50

5.04

Lowhee

BM-19-086

72.50

73.00

0.50

18.90

BM-19-087

77.10

77.60

0.50

6.68

Lowhee

BM-19-087

79.80

80.30

0.50

4.77

BM-19-087

90.70

96.65

5.95

5.10

BM-19-087

Including

90.70

91.20

0.50

11.15

BM-19-087

and

92.10

92.80

0.70

12.55

BM-19-087

and

96.05

96.65

0.60

8.72

BM-19-087

153.50

154.40

0.90

4.10

BM-19-087

164.20

164.70

0.50

5.20

BM-19-087

178.00

179.00

1.00

20.90

BM-19-087

230.80

231.30

0.50

7.48

BM-19-088

37.40

42.55

5.15

6.13

Lowhee

BM-19-088

Including

40.10

40.75

0.65

8.68

BM-19-088

and

41.45

42.55

1.10

15.15

BM-19-088

78.00

78.70

0.70

7.88

BM-19-088

130.35

131.20

0.85

3.52

BM-19-088

134.90

135.40

0.50

3.20

BM-19-088

143.15

143.65

0.50

4.90

BM-19-088

167.75

171.95

4.20

3.41

BM-19-088

Including

167.75

168.35

0.60

16.70

BM-19-088

204.65

205.25

0.60

3.82

BM-19-088

228.60

229.20

0.60

6.47

BM-19-088

242.60

243.10

0.50

17.50

BM-19-088

254.70

259.20

4.50

3.94

BM-19-088

Including

254.70

255.30

0.60

21.40

 

Table 2: Cow Mountain Length Weighted Gold Composites

HOLE ID

DEPTH
FROM (M)

DEPTH
TO (M)

LENGTH
(M)

AU G/T

CM-19-001

23.90

24.50

0.60

11.00


254.50

255.00

0.50

35.00


265.75

272.95

7.20

6.33

Including

266.25

266.75

0.50

10.90

and

267.80

268.45

0.65

32.30

and

271.95

272.45

0.50

16.85


275.50

276.00

0.50

5.27


279.70

280.25

0.55

14.90

CM-19-002

Hole Abandoned



CM-19-003

230.50

234.25

3.75

9.21

Including

230.50

232.00

1.50

11.65

and

233.50

234.25

0.75

22.60


256.50

257.00

0.50

37.10

CM-19-004

254.00

255.50

1.50

38.77

Including

254.50

255.00

0.50

102.00


343.50

344.50

1.00

3.05


378.00

378.50

0.50

6.78


394.85

396.00

1.15

19.60

CM-19-005

161.00

161.60

0.60

9.36

CM-19-006

184.50

185.00

0.50

16.60


279.95

281.00

1.05

3.55


411.25

413.50

2.25

6.28

CM-19-007

No Significant Assays


CM-19-008

72.00

73.50

1.50

8.01


159.90

162.50

2.60

83.19

Including

161.00

161.50

0.50

358.00

CM-19-009

22.35

24.00

1.65

4.54

Including

22.35

23.10

0.75

9.21


53.20

53.90

0.70

18.40


73.00

73.50

0.50

13.60


84.30

86.80

2.50

3.19

Including

86.30

86.80

0.50

11.35


108.50

111.65

3.15

5.70

Including

110.00

110.60

0.60

15.35


114.30

114.80

0.50

15.60


121.60

122.15

0.55

5.38


199.00

200.50

1.50

4.67

Including

200.00

200.50

0.50

7.41

CM-19-010

21.70

22.60

0.90

25.00


30.65

31.40

0.75

6.55


36.50

37.65

1.15

9.75


43.45

44.45

1.00

10.64


81.00

81.50

0.50

6.95


116.00

117.50

1.50

19.80


183.40

183.90

0.50

8.58


200.00

201.00

1.00

10.05

CM-19-011

51.00

52.50

1.50

26.00


89.50

90.00

0.50

3.18


130.60

131.10

0.50

70.70


146.00

146.50

0.50

9.38

CM-19-012

106.50

107.50

1.00

8.37

CM-19-013

31.40

32.00

0.60

13.05

CM-19-014

156.50

157.00

0.50

4.72


170.40

171.45

1.05

2.78


177.00

182.60

5.60

14.61

Including

177.00

177.50

0.50

18.60

and

177.50

178.00

0.50

55.70

and

181.45

182.05

0.60

21.90

and

182.05

182.60

0.55

34.70

CM-19-015

164.50

165.50

1.00

17.40


204.50

206.00

1.50

4.56

CM-19-016

13.00

15.00

2.00

4.48

Including

13.00

14.00

1.00

7.21

CM-19-017

174.50

175.25

0.75

5.88


235.30

239.35

4.05

3.72

Including

238.55

239.35

0.80

13.75


264.10

280.00

15.90

2.95

Including

264.10

265.20

1.10

5.78

and

268.85

269.40

0.55

5.62

and

269.40

270.00

0.60

13.40

and

271.90

273.00

1.10

5.98

and

277.50

278.35

0.85

5.11

and

278.35

278.85

0.50

6.37

CM-19-018

69.85

70.45

0.60

3.04

CM-19-019

53.10

54.00

0.90

4.12


62.35

65.50

3.15

3.80

Including

62.35

62.85

0.50

14.95


75.50

77.10

1.60

5.76

Including

76.55

77.10

0.55

10.15


88.05

90.50

2.45

6.43

Including

89.70

90.50

0.80

10.30


143.40

154.50

11.10

9.60

Including

144.30

144.80

0.50

129.00

and

145.35

146.25

0.90

34.50

and

150.20

151.05

0.85

7.57


177.00

178.00

1.00

17.60

CM-19-020

36.00

37.00

1.00

11.60


91.05

101.30

10.25

9.17

Including

94.80

96.20

1.40

60.70


177.00

178.00

1.00

9.46

CM-19-021

41.00

42.00

1.00

21.90


163.95

164.75

0.80

7.52


193.95

195.00

1.05

3.33


247.00

247.70

0.70

15.00

CM-19-022

147.50

151.00

3.50

13.68

Including

148.95

149.45

0.50

88.90


160.00

166.00

6.00

4.05

Including

162.40

163.00

0.60

10.30

and

164.65

165.15

0.50

22.20

CM-19-023

No Significant Assays


CM-19-024

258.00

259.00

1.00

3.10


286.00

286.50

0.50

4.05

CM-19-025

94.50

95.60

1.10

6.16

Including

95.00

95.60

0.60

10.80


209.05

213.50

4.45

4.87

Including

209.05

210.00

0.95

19.55


261.70

274.10

12.40

5.94

Including

261.70

262.20

0.50

9.52

and

265.80

266.80

1.00

12.75

and

272.40

273.00

0.60

13.75

and

273.00

274.10

1.10

40.90

CM-19-026

97.00

97.75

0.75

5.23


100.00

100.60

0.60

9.24


225.05

225.85

0.80

3.37


266.65

267.30

0.65

3.85


344.40

345.00

0.60

3.90

CM-19-027

Hole Abandoned



CM-19-028

Hole Abandoned



 

Table 3: Drillhole Collar Information

HOLE ID

UTM E

UTM N

ELEVATION
(M)

DIP

AZIMUTH

LENGTH
(M)

BM-19-040

597261

5881535

1539

-45

112

351

BM-19-041

597650

5881456

1557

-45

109

411

BM-19-042

597445

5881450

1539

-46

110

351

BM-19-043

597164

5881624

1542

-43

110

351

BM-19-044

597737

5881403

1554

-55

120

378

BM-19-045

597436

5881400

1526

-46

111

375

BM-19-046

597109

5881687

1541

-44

110

351

BM-19-047

597335

5881465

1532

-46

110

375

BM-19-048

597110

5881686

1541

-45

112

42

BM-19-049

597013

5881761

1537

-45

115

303

BM-19-050

597842

5881387

1560

-64

131

324

BM-19-051

596946

5881787

1521

-45

105

351

BM-19-052

597090

5881632

1527

-45

108

351

BM-19-053

597824

5881342

1548

-44

104

462

BM-19-054

596869

5881905

1515

-45

113

351

BM-19-055

597528

5881419

1537

-46

110

306

BM-19-056

597800

5881293

1531

-44

112

356

BM-19-057

596948

5881888

1533

-46

110

366

BM-19-058

597612

5881357

1531

-46

111

351

BM-19-059

597268

5881568

1546

-45

110

351

BM-19-060

597689

5881258

1512

-45

110

340

BM-19-061

597718

5881351

1537

-44

108

252

BM-19-062

597358

5881513

1545

-45

113

357

BM-19-063

597632

5881411

1544

-44

112

300

BM-19-064

597708

5881302

1525

-45

112

351

BM-19-065

597754

5881446

1566

-45

115

434

BM-19-066

597549

5881469

1553

-44

108

366

BM-19-067

597789

5881245

1520

-48

110

375

BM-19-068

597813

5881454

1573

-45

109

345

BM-19-069

597564

5881517

1566

-45

109

393

BM-19-070

597669

5881360

1535

-45

111

518

BM-19-071

597776

5881506

1584

-45

113

429

BM-19-072

597703

5881600

1596

-44

114

552

BM-19-073

597790

5881552

1593

-48

118

552

BM-19-074

597846

5881492

1587

-45

112

351

BM-19-075

597646

5881335

1528

-48

118

360

BM-19-076

597850

5881541

1597

-45

110

402

BM-19-077

597455

5881502

1555

-45

109

450

BM-19-078

597868

5881574

1603

-44

111

510

BM-19-079

597809

5881600

1601

-45

107

534

BM-19-080

597469

5881547

1567

-45

110

462

BM-19-081

596643

5882723

1487

-65

213

450

BM-19-082

597572

5881552

1576

-45

110

450

BM-19-083

597816

5881625

1606

-46

108

564

BM-19-084

596642

5882722

1486

-45

214

474

BM-19-085

597587

5881595

1586

-45

109

546

BM-19-086

596563

5882703

1473

-44

110

300

BM-19-087

596563

5882703

1472

-45

297

273

BM-19-088

596582

5882755

1470

-45

296

342

CM-19-001

595831

5883851

1276

-53

145

300

CM-19-002

595831

5883851

1276

-48

136

34

CM-19-003

595831

5883851

1278

-49

130

285

CM-19-004

595874

5883817

1291

-45

128

420

CM-19-005

595873

5883815

1293

-45

149

351

CM-19-006

595874

5883816

1293

-52

132

444

CM-19-007

595874

5883815

1292

-52

150

201

CM-19-008

595686

5883809

1274

-67

308

252

CM-19-009

595721

5883815

1277

-62

308

252

CM-19-010

595721

5883814

1277

-60

288

249

CM-19-011

595711

5883729

1301

-55

103

225

CM-19-012

595710

5883726

1301

-61

303

117

CM-19-013

595710

5883726

1302

-63

303

126

CM-19-014

595711

5883727

1302

-57

305

216

CM-19-015

595711

5883728

1302

-60

308

300

CM-19-016

595712

5883728

1302

-57

316

93

CM-19-017

595711

5883728

1302

-57

314

288

CM-19-018

595710

5883724

1301

-55

106

91

CM-19-019

595790

5883688

1323

-56

136

201

CM-19-020

595824

5883702

1321

-70

146

194

CM-19-021

595858

5883664

1336

-46

142

351

CM-19-022

595874

5883671

1338

-48

140

213

CM-19-023

595878

5883672

1334

-46

134

363

CM-19-024

595909

5883648

1347

-49

130

324

CM-19-025

595908

5883648

1347

-52

135

372

CM-19-026

595909

5883648

1347

-54

134

357

CM-19-027

595908

5883647

1347

-48

145

195

CM-19-028

595909

5883648

1348

-56

134

27

SOURCE Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.



Contact

on Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. please contact: Chris Lodder, President & Chief Executive Officer, 155 University Avenue, Suite 1440, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, clodder@barkervillegold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0YJSZ
CA0676421088
www.barkervillegold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap