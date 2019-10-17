Melkior Announces Commencement of Carscallen Drill Program

Timmins, Ontario - TheNewswire - October 17, 2019 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") (TSXV:MKR) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling in Carscallen as part of an initial 1200 meter drill program to drill test and validate previous intersections and interpretations. This first phase of drilling will follow up on historical intercepts of 14.21 g/t Au over 2.9 meters in drillhole WKD-07-6B within the Shenkman zone and 3.33 g/t Au over 4.5 meters in drillhole CAR-45-2010 within the Zam Zam zone. The holes are designed to target multiple near surface gold bearing vein systems.

The second phase of drilling will also follow up on earlier intercepts within the mafic volcanics which underly approximately 300 meters of the Carsallen granodiorite. The multiple series of gold bearing vein systems are believed to be late crosscutting structures that continue at depth into the mafic volcanics. Here, gold grades and widths may improve significantly as indicated by earlier drill hole CAR-80-2012 which intersected 51.9 g/t Au over 3.7 meters from 533.0 to 536.7 meters within the mafic volcanics. A deeper drill hole will be planned as follow up on this intercept to validate continuity of the deeper lying gold system. Positive drill results may allow for a resource estimate by an independent external consulting group to determine the economic potential of all zones drilled to date in the Carscallen project.

Qualified Person

All technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Caldbick, P.Geo. Mr. Caldbick is a consultant for Melkior and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

