Andy Wallace Continues with ALLEGIANT as Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, Oct. 17, 2019 - Allegiant Gold Ltd. (“ALLEGIANT”) (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX). ALLEGIANT is pleased to announce that Mr. Wallace has agreed to continue with ALLEGIANT as a Strategic Technical Advisor. The focus of Mr. Wallace will be to advise on existing ALLEGIANT projects and to direct the ongoing exploration and development of ALLEGIANT’s flagship Eastside gold project.



“ALLEGIANT is very pleased to continue its association with Andy Wallace,” commented Peter Gianulis, President & CEO. “On a personal basis, Andy has been my mentor in the mining and exploration industry, and I look forward to working closely with him once again. Andy has been responsible for the acquisition of nearly every single project in ALLEGIANT’s portfolio, including the discovery of our flagship Eastside project,” added Mr. Gianulis.

Mr. Wallace, a principal of Cordex and a partner of the legendary John Livermore, has spent the past 45 years discovering and developing gold mines, prior to retiring in July 2019. Cordex is credited with the discovery of an unprecedented nine producing gold mines in Nevada.

