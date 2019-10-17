Belmont Welcomes George Sookochoff to the Board of Directors and Receives Additional Surface Sample Assays from Its Pathfinder Gold Project, Greenwood Mining Camp

VANCOUVER, October 17, 2019 - Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSXV:BEA)(FSE:L3L1) DTC Eligible - CUSIP 080499502).

George Sookochoff joins the Board of Directors

Belmont Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of George Sookochoff to the Board of Directors. George has over 35 years of experience in the junior mining sector providing consulting services in the area of project development, data analysis, management and digital marketing. He holds a Commerce Degree (Marketing-Computer Sciences) from the University of British Columbia.

He has served as a director for several junior mining companies and as past President and CEO of International PBX Ventures Ltd., a TSX venture company developing several copper porphyry and gold skarn projects in Chile. George served recently as President of GGX Gold Corp. assisting in advancing and developing the significant high grade COD vein system along with numerous other vein systems on the GGX Gold Drop property in the Greenwood mining camp. George also served as Executive Vice President of Golden Dawn Minerals where one of his duties was data acquisition and analysis of exploration data in the Greenwood camp.

George was born and raised in Grand Forks, B.C. and is quite familiar with the region and its rich mining history along with the importance that mining has played for the families of Grand Forks, Greenwood and area over the last one hundred years.

George commented; "Throughout my long career in the junior mining sector and having worked on numerous exploration projects around the world, it has always been my strong belief that the Greenwood mining camp, with its rich history in mining, still remains to be one of the best exploration areas in the world."

Jim Place, CEO/President comments; "We are pleased to have George join our team and provide input in advancing and developing our Pathfinder Gold project as well as assisting in search of other gold prospects in the historic camp."

Pathfinder -Further encouraging assays

Further assay results have been received on surface samples recently taken by Belmont's contract geologist Bob Lane, P. Geo. Very encouraging Gold, Silver, and Copper results were identified for all samples as well as one anomalous Cobalt value as seen in the table below:

Sample # Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (% & ppm) Co (ppm) g/T PA 19-01 4.999 35.86 2.07% 45.1 PA 19-02 0.153 6.46 6234 148.8 PA 19-03 1.329 14.07 6540 1486.8 PA 19-04 4.374 19.5 6667 31.7 PA 19-06 2.172 14.31 6551 931.6 PA 19-07 5.228 17.39 7302 47.9



Belmont plans to follow up the surface rock sampling as soon as possible, with a helicopter borne EM and magnetic survey (VTEM) to better target drilling the property.

NI 43-101 Disclosure:

Robert A. (Bob) Lane, MSc, P.Geo., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the above technical information in this news release.

Options Granted

The Company also announces it has granted 50,000 options to Mr. Sookochoff at an exercise price of $0.06. The options are exercisable for three years. The options are granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, applicable regulatory policy, certain vesting provisions and subject to regulatory acceptance.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont is an emerging resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Nevada, U.S.A.

For further information see our Website at: www.BelmontResources.com

-Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Nevadalithium/

-Twitter https://twitter.com/Belmont_Res

(i) On March 28, 2019 Belmont entered into an agreement to acquire 100% interest in 253.34 hectares of mineral claims (now increased to 295.56 ha) which are part of the former Pathfinder Property, located in the historically productive Republic-Greenwood Gold District. Copper and gold mining in this camp dates back to the turn of the century. The property is currently surrounded on 3 sides by claims held by KG Exploration (Canada) Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation).

(ii) Belmont owns 75% of the Kibby Basin Lithium project covering 2,056 hectares (5,080 acres) in Esmeralda County, Nevada, U.S.A. The Kibby Basin property is located 65 km north of Clayton Valley, Nevada the location of the only US Lithium producer. MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG) has earned a 25% interest in the Kibby project.

(iii) In 50/50 ownership with International Montoro Resources Inc., Belmont owns and is exploring joint venture opportunities for its significant uranium properties (Crackingstone -982 ha) in the Uranium City District in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James H. Place"

James H. Place, P.Geo.

CEO/President

