Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Albert Mining Changes its Name to Windfall Geotek

14:10 Uhr  |  The Newswire

Brossard, Quebec -The Newswire - October 17, 2019 - Albert Mining Inc. (the "Company" or"Albert Mining") (TSXV:AIIM), a mining exploration company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, is pleased to announce it has changed its name to Windfall Geotek Inc. (AIIM-TSXV), effective at the opening on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

"Our CARDS software platform has applications beyond mining, and the board picked Windfall Geotek to reflect that opportunity. We have proven ourselves in the mining industry for the past 15 years, and are now exploring applications in defense, construction, and other sectors," explained Dinesh Kandanchatha, Chairman of Windfall Geotek, "It is our goal to make Windfall Geotek the premier AI based technology company for geotechnical work globally."

A resolution was passed to this effect by the shareholders of Albert Mining on October 10, 2019 at the Annual and Special Meeting. There is no consolidation of capital and the symbol will remain unchanged: TSX-V: AIIM. Windfall Geotek will continue to be classified as a Mineral Exploration/Development company.

About Windfall Geotek - Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Windfall Geotek is a technology company using Artificial Intelligence (AI); it has an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Windfall Geotek can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Fontaine

President and CEO of Windfall Geotek Inc.

Telephone: 514-994-5843

Email: michel@windfallgeotek.com

Website: www.windfallgeotek.com

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Albert Mining Inc.

Albert Mining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DVLG
CA0128471095
www.albertmining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap