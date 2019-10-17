Albert Mining Changes its Name to Windfall Geotek

Brossard, Quebec -The Newswire - October 17, 2019 - Albert Mining Inc. (the "Company" or"Albert Mining") (TSXV:AIIM), a mining exploration company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, is pleased to announce it has changed its name to Windfall Geotek Inc. (AIIM-TSXV), effective at the opening on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

"Our CARDS software platform has applications beyond mining, and the board picked Windfall Geotek to reflect that opportunity. We have proven ourselves in the mining industry for the past 15 years, and are now exploring applications in defense, construction, and other sectors," explained Dinesh Kandanchatha, Chairman of Windfall Geotek, "It is our goal to make Windfall Geotek the premier AI based technology company for geotechnical work globally."

A resolution was passed to this effect by the shareholders of Albert Mining on October 10, 2019 at the Annual and Special Meeting. There is no consolidation of capital and the symbol will remain unchanged: TSX-V: AIIM. Windfall Geotek will continue to be classified as a Mineral Exploration/Development company.

About Windfall Geotek - Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Windfall Geotek is a technology company using Artificial Intelligence (AI); it has an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Windfall Geotek can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Fontaine

President and CEO of Windfall Geotek Inc.

Telephone: 514-994-5843

Email: michel@windfallgeotek.com

Website: www.windfallgeotek.com

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.