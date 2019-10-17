Walker Announces Drill Results and Exploration Update from the Lapon Gold Project

Vancouver, October 17, 2019 - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the 2019 reverse circulation ("RC") drill programs and a update to ongoing work in the geological exploration program at the Lapon Gold Project, located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada.

Drilling on the Lapon Rose Zone has focussed on the contacts, geometry, and structure of the alteration/fault zone which harbours the higher and lower grade gold mineralization. Potential extensions of previously higher grade structures ( 31.1 g/t Au over13.7 meters in LC18-29, 12.85 g/t Au over 9.2 meters in LC16-14, 48.02 g/t over 13.7 meters in LC16-10, among others, all previously announced) were not drilled, rather the width of the alteration zone was the primary focus. Drilling has now shown the zone has increased to over 250 meters in width, from the previously indicated 150 meters and open to the south. In addition, drilling has revealed a previously unknown gold mineralized zone underneath the granite (previously announced in LC19-35).

Key Highlights:

Significantly, all the drill holes carried out in the Lapon Rose alteration/fault Zone have returned gold mineralization.

To date, mineralization has been discovered in a broad, altered, fractured and brecciated NE trending structural zone termed the Lapon Rose Zone. Anomalous gold values are denoted in many areas within this zone, and significant higher-grade mineralization over significant widths is located within sub vertical en echelon zones of intense alteration and gold enrichment.

In April, 2019, the Company received a 2-year extension from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (the "BLM") for its Notice of Intent (the "NOI") exploration permit to conduct further drilling on the Lapon Canyon Gold Project,

Walker's initial geological mapping and prospecting on the Project followed by its drill programs has demonstrated the potential for the emplacement of significant gold mineralization.

The 2019 exploration program is focused on the expansion and delineation of the gold mineralized zones discovered by the company as well as exploring other areas of the project in the search for new mineralization and potential discoveries

Assay Table: Summary of Drill Results:

LC 19-38

50.3 71.6 21.3 0.638





85.4 96 10.6 0.775





108.2 112.7 4.5 0.544















LC19-39

4.6 10.6 6 0.758





35 39.5 4.5 0.298





45.7 51.7 6 0.245















LC19-40

56.4 89.9 33.5 1.37















LC19-41

41.1 47.2 6.1 0.313





102.1 109.7 7.6 0.614





135.7 141.7 6 0.353



The Lapon Rose Zone has now been drilled over a strike length of some 365 meters. The width of the zone now exceeds 250 meters, and the zone has been drilled over a vertical extent of 400 meters. The zone remains open along strike and depth.

Future Exploration

Drilling and exploration (geological mapping, prospecting and sampling) continue in different areas at the Lapon Gold Project.

Rattlesnake Front Range Area

Initial sampling from an historical adit in an intensely altered zone returned 17.36 g/t Au, and 13.9 g/t Ag. New drill roads and pads are complete, drilling is presently underway.

Lapon Canyon

New drill roads and pads are complete. Initial drill targets include, continuation of exploration and expansion of the Lapon Rose Zone, the new zone encountered in LC 19-35, and the new Honeypot target discovered during drill road and pad construction. The Honeypot target is located between Adit A and Adit B, visible gold was noted in an outcrop during construction.

Pikes Peak

Initial sampling at Pikes Peak returned values of 9g/t Au, 39.4 g/t Ag, and 2.22% Cu. Surface exploration and planning of the initial drill program is presently underway.

Finally, the corporate web site is currently being updated to a new interactive site, the Company expects the new web site to be back up and online shortly.

About the Lapon Project

The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 claims (2940 acres) that includes Lapon Canyon, the newly acquired Pikes Peaks claims 4 kilometers to the north and the Rattlesnake Range Front claims 3 kilometers to the west and over 600 meters lower than the present drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Lapon Gold Project is situated in the Wassuk Range, easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres). A state grid power transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Lapon Project.

The Lapon Gold Project is located within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100-kilometre-wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. Within this trend, numerous gold, silver, and copper mines are located, notably the historic Comstock Lode mines in Virginia City. Also, the past producing Esmeralda/Aurora gold mine, with reported production of some one million ounces and the Anaconda open pit copper mine in Yerington, Nevada.

The Lapon Gold Project is cut by a series of steeply dipping cross fault structures cutting across the Walker trend, analogous to other cross fault structures responsible for many gold and base metal deposits in the world. These faults are heavily sheared and altered (sericite, iron oxides) with abundant silica, varying in width from 60 to 300 meters. Four of these structures have been discovered at Lapon Canyon, and at least two can be traced for over four kilometers.

The Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak claims cover over 8 kilometers of possible extensions of the range front zones to the west, north and south of Lapon Canyon, adding several additional drill target areas to the Lapon Gold Project. Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak contain numerous historical workings that consist of, milling facilities several adits at different levels, underground workings with vertical shafts, and a network of existing roads providing access to connect all the historical workings.

Small-scale high-grade mining began at Lapon Canyon in 1914. Approximately 600 meters of drifts and raises were developed from two adits and a two-stamp mill was built. Further underground work was carried out, returning numerous assay values in the range of one ounce per ton, with a sample at the end of an adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton. (National Instrument 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004). Additional work at Lapon Canyon in the following years, included the installation of a ball mill and milling facilities.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon samples were delivered to ALS Minerals certified laboratory facility in Reno, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50g gravimetric finish. Higher grade samples used a 1kg screen fire assay with screen to 100 microns and 50g gravimetric finish

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

