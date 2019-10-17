VanadiumCorp & Electrochem Expand the Intellectual Property Portfolio into the European Union

TSX-V: "VRB"

VANCOUVER, Oct. 17, 2019 - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: "VRB") (the "Company") and Electrochem Technologies & Materials Inc. ("Electrochem") are pleased to announce the National Entry phase in the European Union for the jointly owned VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology ('VEPT") with the international patent application: WO 2018/152628 – "METALLURGICAL AND CHEMICAL PROCESSES FOR RECOVERING VANADIUM AND IRON VALUES FROM VANADIFEROUS TITANOMAGNETITE AND VANADIFEROUS FEEDSTOCKS".

Select jurisdictions where the patent protection for VEPT is filed and pending are:

European Union [18757453.8]

Canada [CA 3032329]

United States [16/322,642]

Australia [AU 2018225820]

India [201917004662]

South Africa [2019/00743]

"Filing the National Phase Entry in Europe is the final and most significant milestone for VEPT essential to our developments in Europe that will integrate vanadium produced sustainably and directly into vanadium redox flow batteries to mitigate the cost and carbon footprint of energy storage." Stated Adriaan Bakker, CEO and President of VanadiumCorp.

"The National Entry Phase in Europe is a mandatory step towards commercialization of VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology and compliments the recent validation and grant of our patented zero-carbon iron making process in the EU, successfully tested by our European customers, strengthens Electrochem's unique intellectual property position for implementing future integrated plants in that key jurisdiction." Stated Dr. Francois Cardarelli, President of Electrochem.

The jointly owned VEPT is a novel chemical process invented by Dr. Francois Cardarelli consists of digesting vanadiferous feedstocks into concentrated sulfuric acid. The technology addresses the recovery of vanadium pentoxide, vanadyl sulfate, ferrous sulfate, titanium hydrolysate, and silica from feedstocks such as vanadiferous titano-magnetite, iron ores and concentrates such as magnetite and hematite, vanadium industrial wastes such as BOF-slags, and other industrial by-products also containing vanadium.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is developing a dedicated supply chain for clean energy storage with clean energy resources and clean energy technologies. The VanadiumCorp resource base includes the 100% owned Lac Doré and Iron-T Vanadium Project both located in mining friendly Quebec, Canada. VanadiumCorp's active projects are strategically located in jurisdictions like Quebec where access to low cost clean power, vanadium supply, workforce and infrastructure support the potential for a new vanadium based battery industry to lead the transition to renewable energy and modernization of the power grid.

Electrochem Technologies & Materials Inc. is a private Canadian Corporation that currently owns twenty four patents worldwide on proprietary and sustainable chemical, metallurgical and green electrochemical technologies. Commercially, the company manufactures industrial electrodes, produces tantalum and tungsten chemicals and also produces vanadium redox flow battery electrolyte at its facilities in Boucherville. For more information please visit www.electrochem-technologies.com

