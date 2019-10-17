Harvest Gold Announces Completion of Stock Consolidation

Vancouver British Columbia - TheNewswire - October 17, 2019 - Harvest Gold Corp. ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:HVG), announces that, further to its news release of October 1, 2019, the Company has completed its consolidation (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one (1) new common share (each a "Share") for every ten (10) old Shares held.

As a result of the Consolidation, the 88,724,864 Shares issued and outstanding were reduced to approximately 8,872,512 Shares. No fractional Shares were issued as a result of the Consolidation.

The CUSIP number for the common shares of the Company is 417532306 and ISIN is CA175323068. The Shares of the Company will begin trading on a consolidated basis on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HVG" at the opening of trading on October 18, 2019.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark,

CEO

Harvest Gold Corp.

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata

@ 604.682.2928 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

