Benchmark Discovers New Gold-Silver Zone over 500 Metres with Surface Samples Grading up to 24.2 g/t Gold and 1,425 g/t Silver

Edmonton, October 18, 2019 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to report the discovery of a new gold-silver zone that extends over an area of 500 by 250 metres where individual rock grab samples from surface have graded up to 24.2 g/t gold and 1,425 g/t silver. The Lawyers Project is situated in the Stikine Terrane of northern British Columbia, Canada, and falls within the prolific, mineral-endowed 'Golden Horseshoe'.

John Williamson, Chairman and CEO, commented, "The new Marmot East Zone was never drilled during previous work campaigns and remains under-explored. We are generating new high-priority drill targets for 2020 at both the Marmot and Marmot East areas where geochemical results (soil and rock samples) are coincident with radiometric anomalies that exhibit similar gold and silver potential to that seen from drilling in the heart of the Lawyers Trend."

The newly identified Marmot East zone is in the east-central portion of the Lawyers Property, approximately 3 kilometres directly south along strike from the main Lawyers trend mineralization (Figure 1). The zone spans 500 by 250 metres (Figure 2) within a larger 2400 by 650 metre K-radiometric anomaly and is defined by bedrock mapping, soils, and rock samples (Table 1).

Table #1 - 2019 rock sample results

Sample Gold g/t Silver g/t AuEq* g/t Y948686 24.2 128 25.80 Y948680 16.1 1425 33.91 Y948673 6.0 318 9.98 Y749851 4.51 556 11.46 Y948679 3.63 656 11.83

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 gold to silver ratio.

The structure, mineralization, and alteration relationships at Marmot East are consistent with other zones on the Lawyers Trend (Cliff Creek, Cliff Creek South, Dukes Ridge, AGB, Phoenix, Phoenix East), where hydrothermal low-sulphidation systems developed within pre-existing northwest to north trending fault systems that acted as conduits for fluids to migrate, alter host rocks and precipitate various metals (Figure 3). The relative geometry of these fault systems may control the distribution of high-grade mineralization where faults of different orientations intersect, as observed at both Marmot and Marmot East.

Benchmark is awaiting results from bedrock channel sampling, rock, and soil data from both Marmot and Marmot East. Results will be announced once they have been received from the laboratory and interpreted by Benchmark.





Figure #1 - Lawyers Property map on K-radiometrics highlighting the different zones and their relative stage of exploration

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/48892_18a79c6c54a4287b_001full.jpg





Figure #2 - Plan map with surface sample locations over geology and geochemistry

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/48892_18a79c6c54a4287b_002full.jpg





Figure #3 - East-West cross section illustrating the interpreted faulting and associated mineralization and alteration zones across the Marmot Area

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/48892_18a79c6c54a4287b_003full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO 9001:2008 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal overlimits re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and they may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne,

P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

