Laurion Announces Second New Polymetallic Discovery (the "SJ" Sulphide Veins) from the CRK Zone at the Ishkoday Project

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME, OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to issue new assay results (the "Results") from channel sampling at the newly discovered "SJ" Sulphide Veins of the south central segment of the CRK Zone at the Corporation's wholly-owned Ishkoday Project ("Ishkoday" or "Project"), located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

LAURION's channel samples assay results from the new 40m by 20m stripped South Central Segment (Trench #39) of the CRK Zone greater than 1 g/t gold and/or greater than 1% zinc are summarized in Table 1 below. Highlights are as follows:

1.11m @ 4.97 g/t gold, 8.00 g/t silver, 1.35% zinc, 0.20% copper, 0.04% lead

1.06m @ 0.18 g/t gold, 45.69 g/t silver, 25.00% zinc, 0.03% copper, 6.21% lead

1.55m @ 0.72 g/t gold, 5.10 g/t silver, 2.19% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.24% lead

Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President & CEO of Laurion, states: "These new results continue to indicate that our Ishkoday Project encompasses a very active mineralizing system with striking gold occurrences and a number of areas that are yielding positive base metal plus gold and silver values. The significance of the base metal mineralization is still being evaluated, but there appears to be coeval mineralizing events which enhances the potential of Ishkoday to host economically significant mineralization."

Table 1. 2019 Individual and Interval Channel Sample Assay Results from the new "SJ" Sulphide Veins.

LINE # SAMPLE NUMBERS CHANNEL SAMPLE LENGTHS* (m) AZIMUTH (°) GOLD (g/t) SILVER (g/t) ZINC (%) COPPER (%) LEAD (%) 39-L3 868328 0.69 308 0.14 4.50 1.49 0.03 0.10 39-L4 868334 0.51 266 0.11 3.20 2.16 0.02 0.01 868336 0.82 077 0.02 0.90 0.52 0.02 trace 868309 0.64 102 1.10 5.00 2.78 0.07 0.03 868307 0.70 103 0.86 4.40 1.00 0.09 0.02 39-L5 868289 0.74 112 0.51 11.20 1.12 0.20 0.08 39-L6 868301 0.77 077 0.21 2.40 1.67 0.07 trace 868282 0.71 098 0.26 16.90 5.02 0.13 0.37 868286 0.67 107 0.11 1.60 1.27 0.01 0.03 39-L7 868264 0.39 294 2.04 11.30 1.23 0.28 trace 868263 0.69 292 1.44 1.70 0.07 0.05 trace 39-L8 868272 0.35 117 3.14 9.10 1.19 0.25 0.05 868273 0.76 118 5.82 7.50 1.42 0.17 0.04 1.11m @ 4.97 g/t gold, 8.00 g/t silver, 1.35% zinc, 0.20% copper, 0.04% lead 39-L9 868251 0.85 259 2.02 11.70 0.53 0.09 0.07 39-L10 868245 0.82 279 0.37 12.40 2.67 0.15 1.06 39-L11 A0060361 0.40 039 1.17 9.30 5.50 0.09 0.03 A0060364 0.95 249 1.07 5.10 0.94 0.09 0.01 A0060358 0.49 287 0.48 4.90 5.71 0.09 0.07 39-L12 A0060359 0.47 109 0.14 6.80 7.15 trace 0.30 A0060354 0.65 103 0.13 16.10 9.52 0.06 1.23 A0060352 0.49 118 0.18 81.40 30.00 trace 12.45 A0060353 0.57 118 0.18 15.00 20.70 0.05 0.85 1.06m @ 0.18 g/t gold, 45.69 g/t silver, 25.00% zinc, 0.03% copper, 6.21% lead 39-L13 A0060351 0.52 104 0.24 8.90 2.25 0.09 0.67 A0060348 0.59 301 0.05 3.10 3.31 0.07 0.03 A0060349 0.44 103 1.58 3.30 0.06 0.09 0.01 A0060344 0.52 270 12.35 10.00 0.40 0.17 trace A0060343 0.83 272 1.19 8.70 0.13 0.25 0.02 1.55m @ 0.72 g/t gold, 5.10 g/t silver, 2.19% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.24% lead BETWEEN 39-L7/L8 A0060346 0.47 298 3.75 4.20 0.37 0.06 0.02 A0060345 0.39 118 0.09 12.30 6.19 0.05 0.91 A0060347 0.34 108 1.86 6.30 1.00 0.16 0.03

Note: All individual and interval assay results from the "SJ" segment are outlined in the appended Table 2. * Sample lengths represent apparent true widths, since all channel samples were taken perpendicular to the vein

orientations

The "SJ" Sulphide Veins are located 150m west of previously announced channel sample assay results from the SW Segment (Trench #37) (refer to the Corporation's news release dated September 12, 2019) which yielded up to 1.00m @ 9.66 g/t gold, 14.6 g/t silver, 2.09% zinc, 0.30% copper in a single sample, and a composite interval of two samples giving 1.78m @ 4.34 g/t gold, 27.02 g/t silver, 4.27% zinc, 0.28% copper.

The previously announced interval channel sample assay results from the Azurite Segment Trench #34, located 375m NW of the "SJ" Sulphide Veins, up to 7.50m 0.90 g/t gold, 35.26 g/t silver, 5.71% zinc, 0.53% copper (refer to the Corporation's news release dated September 24, 2019).

Pending channel assay results from the remaining 400m by 400m central portion of the CRK Zone Sulphide Veins – West (Trenches #32/62), Northeast (Trenches #56/65), Main (Trench #36) and Southeast (Trench #54) are expected later in the Q4-2019.

Refer to maps on LAURION's website and CRK Zone Trenches (Figure 2) using the following link: http://www.laurion.org/ishkoday-project/highlights/2019-field-exploration-program/

QA-QC Protocols

Samples for assay from this program are initially processed and prepared by ALS Global Geochemistry in Thunder Bay, Ontario, with pulps sent to and analyzed by ALS Global Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, using the Fire Assay method of analysis. LAURION employs an industry standard system of external standards, blanks and duplicates for all its sampling in addition to the QA/QC protocol employed by the laboratory.

Each channel sample was individually cut using a double-bladed saw by a LAURION field technician to lengths chosen by the senior geologists, approximately a 5cm width and 10cm depth. Individual samples weighed from 3 to 8kg. Each channel was sampled other LAURION field technicians, and inserted in individual plastic bags, each with ALS sample tags, and sealed. Metal tags with the ALS sample number were inserted at the beginning of each sample channel cut. The field data gathered includes sample number, azimuth of the channel, channel/sample lengths, geology and geo-reference using UTM coordinates.

Individual plastic sample bags were then returned to the LAURION field office where they are catalogued and inserted in large nylon bags with standards, blanks and duplicates in a pre-established sequence. The nylon bags were then sealed and transported by LAURION technicians to the ALS facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Once at ALS, individual samples are again catalogued using the bar coding system, dried, weighed, crushed, pulverized to 70% <2mm, and riffle-split for final pulverization to 85% <75µm. A final 50 gram pulp split is taken for Fire Assay using Au-ICP22 gold analysis up to 10,000 ppb gold. Samples giving results beyond 10,000 ppb gold are re-analyzed with a new 50 gram pulp split to ore grade levels using a gravimetric finish.

The Four Acid Digestion with ICP-AES Finish is used for multi-elements analysis, including silver, zinc, copper and lead. Zinc, copper and lead values greater than 10,000ppm are re-analyzed using the Four Acid Overlimit Methods with results given in percent.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Jean Lafleur, P. Geo. (PGO, OGQ), LAURION's VP Exploration is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Laurion

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 168,622,044 outstanding shares of which approximately 59% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 44 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. Ishkoday has a project-wide database (2008 to 2018) that includes 283 diamond drill holes totaling 40,729 m, geological mapping, ground geophysics, and 14,992 individual samples with assays and geochemical analysis. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, as evidenced in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine.

The 2018-2019 exploration initiated in May 2018 is a three-staged 18-month program with the strategic objective of outlining the precious and base metals upside potential at Ishkoday, part of the 5km by 1km Target Area of the southern claims block. The Exploration Team has confirmed the extent of known and new gold bearing quartz and polymetallic sulphide veins that will ultimately help in completing the construction of the 2-D and 3-D model and helping guide future exploration targeting. This Model will provide LAURION with a solid technical foundation to initiate diamond drilling to demonstrate upside potential across the 5km by 1 km Target Area at Ishkoday as part of the Stage 3 drill program starting later in 2019 and in 2020. The field portion of the Stage 2 Campaign is now completed.

