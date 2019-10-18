Golden Dawn Provides Update on Status of Debt Reorganization

VANCOUVER, October 18, 2019 - Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(OTC:GDMRF)(FRANKFURT:3G8B), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company is progressing towards completing the debt reorganization and restructuring plans first announced on April 8, 2019, and updated in the Company's press releases dated July 12, 2019 and August 16, 2019. The debt reorganization and restructuring centres on an agreement (the "Debt Reorganization Agreement") between the Company and 1136130 B.C. Ltd. ("1136130"), pursuant to which the Company can convert a significant amount of its existing liabilities into equity and favourably amend the terms of its remaining senior secured liabilities owing to RIVI Opportunity Fund LP ("RIVI") (the "Debt Reorganization Transactions").

To afford the Company additional time to fully implement the Debt Reorganization Transactions, RIVI and 1136130 have reached an agreement with the Company to extend the deadline for the Company to acquire and exercise the rights under the Debt Option Agreement to November 17, 2019, with an option to further extend that deadline to December 17, 2019 upon payment to RIVI of a $750,000 instalment on the amount payable to RIVI under the Debt Reorganization Agreement.

