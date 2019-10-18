Menü Artikel
Carlin Gold Corporation Director Resignation Announced

18.10.2019  |  Newsfile
Vancouver, October 18, 2019 - Carlin Gold Corporation (TSXV: CGD) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Kenneth Rye from the board of directors of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Rye for his service to the Company as board member since 2012 and wishes him success in his future endeavors.


About Carlin

Carlin owns 100% of three properties in northern Nevada, the Cortez Summit property, the JDS property and the Willow property, all of which represent Carlin-type gold targets.

The Company also controls, in a 50-50 joint venture with HighGold Mining Inc., over six hundred square kilometers of claims covering precious metal and base metal targets in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon.


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


"K. Wayne Livingstone"
K. Wayne Livingstone, President and Chief Executive Officer



Carlin Gold Corporation
K. Wayne Livingstone, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 638-1402
Website: www.carlingold.com
